Red Sox vs Mariners: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - June 18, 2025

The Red Sox and Mariners are set to tussle in the series-decider of their three-game set on Wednesday. Boston claimed the opening matchup with a low-scoring 2-0 victory. On the other hand, Seattle resoundingly bounced back in the succeeding matchup as they dominated the visitors, 8-0.
Cal Raleigh hit a major league-leading 26th home run of the year (of the grand slam variety) during the shellacking of the Sox.
An exciting ace versus ace matchup is expected as Garrett Crochet battles Luis Castillo in the series-closer.
Red Sox vs. Mariners recent form and records
Boston is currently the hottest team in the American League East in terms of form, having won eight of its last 10 games. However, they're still fourth in the division with a 38-37 record and are just half a game short of the wild card spots.
Seattle, on the other hand, is caught in a three-team race for the second spot in the AL West. The Mariners currently own a 37-35 record, including a 20-18 tally at home.
Red Sox vs. Mariners odds
Money Line: BOS (+102), SEA (-112)
Run Spread: BOS -1.5 (+150), SEA +1.5 (-183)
Total Runs: O 6.5 (-120), U 6.5 (-102)
Red Sox vs. Yankees injuries
BOS injury report
- Kutter Crawford (SP): 60-day IL (knee)
- Tanner Houck (SP): 15-day IL (elbow)
- Triston Casas (1B): 60-day IL (knee)
- Alex Bregman (3B): 10-day IL (quad)
- Patrick Sandoval (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Masataka Yoshida (LF): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Justin Slaten (RP): 15-day IL (elbow)
- Wilyer Abreu (RF): 10-day IL (oblique)
- Nick Burdi (RP): 15-day IL (foot)
- Liam Hendriks (RP): 15-day IL (hip)
- Chris Murphy (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Jordan Hicks (SP): 15-day IL (toe)
SEA injury report
- Ryan Bliss (2B): 60-day IL (biceps)
- Luke Raley (RF): 10-day IL (oblique)
- Victor Robles (RF): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Bryce Miller (SP): 15-day IL (elbow)
- Gregory Santos (RP): 60-day IL (knee)
Red Sox vs. Mariners projected lineup
BOS projected lineup
- Jarren Duran (LF)
- Abraham Toro (1B)
- Roman Anthony (RF)
- Carlos Narvaez (C)
- Marcelo Mayer (3B)
- Trevor Story (SS)
- David Hamilton (2B)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (CF)
- Kristian Campbell (DH)
- Garrett Crochet (SP, 6-4 | 2.24 ERA | 117 K)
SEA projected lineup
- J.P. Crawford (SS)
- Julio Rodriguez (CF)
- Cal Raleigh (DH)
- Randy Arozarena (LF)
- Mitch Garver (C)
- Donovan Solano (1B)
- Dylan Moore (RF)
- Ben Williamson (3B)
- Cole Young (2B)
- Luis Castillo (SP, 4-4 | 3.29 ERA | 67 K)
Red Sox vs. Mariners picks and game prediction
Given that T-Mobile Park is a pitcher-friendly field, few runs should be scored in the duel between the two aces. Still, Boston should barely edge out Seattle as Garrett Crochet has been lights out this campaign.
Run Line: SEA +1.5 (-183)
Total Runs: U 6.5 (-102)
Prediction: BOS wins, 2-1