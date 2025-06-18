Red Sox vs Mariners: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - June 18, 2025

The Red Sox and Mariners are set to tussle in the series-decider of their three-game set on Wednesday. Boston claimed the opening matchup with a low-scoring 2-0 victory. On the other hand, Seattle resoundingly bounced back in the succeeding matchup as they dominated the visitors, 8-0.

Ad

Cal Raleigh hit a major league-leading 26th home run of the year (of the grand slam variety) during the shellacking of the Sox.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

An exciting ace versus ace matchup is expected as Garrett Crochet battles Luis Castillo in the series-closer.

Red Sox vs. Mariners recent form and records

Boston is currently the hottest team in the American League East in terms of form, having won eight of its last 10 games. However, they're still fourth in the division with a 38-37 record and are just half a game short of the wild card spots.

Ad

Seattle, on the other hand, is caught in a three-team race for the second spot in the AL West. The Mariners currently own a 37-35 record, including a 20-18 tally at home.

Red Sox vs. Mariners odds

Money Line: BOS (+102), SEA (-112)

Run Spread: BOS -1.5 (+150), SEA +1.5 (-183)

Total Runs: O 6.5 (-120), U 6.5 (-102)

Red Sox vs. Yankees injuries

BOS injury report

Ad

Kutter Crawford (SP): 60-day IL (knee)

Tanner Houck (SP): 15-day IL (elbow)

Triston Casas (1B): 60-day IL (knee)

Alex Bregman (3B): 10-day IL (quad)

Patrick Sandoval (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)

Masataka Yoshida (LF): 60-day IL (shoulder)

Justin Slaten (RP): 15-day IL (elbow)

Wilyer Abreu (RF): 10-day IL (oblique)

Nick Burdi (RP): 15-day IL (foot)

Liam Hendriks (RP): 15-day IL (hip)

Chris Murphy (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)

Jordan Hicks (SP): 15-day IL (toe)

Ad

SEA injury report

Ryan Bliss (2B): 60-day IL (biceps)

Luke Raley (RF): 10-day IL (oblique)

Victor Robles (RF): 60-day IL (shoulder)

Bryce Miller (SP): 15-day IL (elbow)

Gregory Santos (RP): 60-day IL (knee)

Red Sox vs. Mariners projected lineup

BOS projected lineup

Jarren Duran (LF)

Abraham Toro (1B)

Roman Anthony (RF)

Carlos Narvaez (C)

Marcelo Mayer (3B)

Trevor Story (SS)

David Hamilton (2B)

Ceddanne Rafaela (CF)

Kristian Campbell (DH)

Garrett Crochet (SP, 6-4 | 2.24 ERA | 117 K)

Ad

SEA projected lineup

J.P. Crawford (SS)

Julio Rodriguez (CF)

Cal Raleigh (DH)

Randy Arozarena (LF)

Mitch Garver (C)

Donovan Solano (1B)

Dylan Moore (RF)

Ben Williamson (3B)

Cole Young (2B)

Luis Castillo (SP, 4-4 | 3.29 ERA | 67 K)

Red Sox vs. Mariners picks and game prediction

Given that T-Mobile Park is a pitcher-friendly field, few runs should be scored in the duel between the two aces. Still, Boston should barely edge out Seattle as Garrett Crochet has been lights out this campaign.

Ad

Run Line: SEA +1.5 (-183)

Total Runs: U 6.5 (-102)

Prediction: BOS wins, 2-1

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Daniel Santiago Daniel Santiago is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. He was drawn towards the sport after the underlying statistics and the analysis surrounding it grabbed his attention.



Daniel particularly enjoys furnishing reports about historic events in baseball and analyzing the game through a statistic-based outlook, based on Fangraphs and Baseball-Reference. This is in line with how he enjoyed watching baseball as a pastime. As a writer, he is very particular about cross-checking from reputable sources and doing his due diligence.



He became a lifelong Hideki Matsui fan after his exploits in the 2009 World Series for the New York Yankees. Among the current generation, Daniel's favorites include Shohei Ohtani and Jung Hoo Lee. Daniel is a huge follower of Asian baseball and both Ohtani and Lee have been in the top echelon of their respective leagues during their time with the NPB and KBO.



His favorite moment as a baseball fan was the final at-bat of the 2023 World Baseball Classic between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. He believes there aren't many words to fittingly describe the intensity of the moment.



As an avid sports fan, Daniel watches other sports and Esports when not writing about baseball. Know More