Red Sox vs. Orioles: Game 4 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 25, 2025

The Boston Red Sox seek retribution for their surprising 2-1 loss at the hands of the Baltimore Orioles in Game 3 of their four-game series. After overwhelming the visitors in Game 1 and winning the first of the double-header yesterday, Boston were narrowly edged out by Baltimore in a game wherein the runs were scored in the dying embers of the contest.
Ryan O'Hearn's RBI-single and Dylan Carlson's RBI-double were enough to keep Boston at bay with the latter only being able to score through Abraham Toro's solo shot in the ninth.
Red Sox vs. Orioles recent form and records
Boston continues to be a middle-of-the-pack team both in terms of their statistics and in terms of their win-loss record. They currently possess a 27-27 record that is good for the second-best in the AL East.
The Orioles, meanwhile, have left much to be desired this year. Outside of the struggling Rockies, the team has posted the second-worst run differential at -99. With a 17-34 record, they are at the basement of the AL East and if not for the White Sox, they would be at the very bottom of the American League standings as well.
Players to watch
Starting pitchers
BOS: Walker Buehler (4-1, 4.00 ERA, 33 K), BAL: Dean Kremer (3-5, 5.50 ERA, 40 K)
Boston Red Sox
Two-time World Series champion Walker Buehler has had a respectable start for his new club. Buehler has posted a 4-1 record with a 4.00 ERA and 33 strikeouts across seven games.
Unlike his previous years, Buehler has strayed away from his reliance of his fastball and has increased his usage of sweepers and changeups. The diversity of his pitches has placed him within the 94th-percentile in average exit velocity and 93rd-percentile in hard-hit percentage, meaning that he rarely lets hitters go yard with his pitches.
Must-Watch Hitters
Baltimore Orioles
Although the pitching staff has been disastrous, the Orioles' offense has been the streak of light in their dark season. Once such case is Ryan O'Hearn who has tallied seven home runs and 17 RBI. He's also batting at a decent .315/.405/.500 with an OPS of .905.
Red Sox vs. Orioles baseball betting odds
Red Sox vs. Orioles expert picks and game prediction
The Red Sox are quite favored in the series-closer at home. Even though they've had their own share of struggles this year, it isn't enough to simply be overwhelmed by a flailing Orioles team.
Run Line: -1.5, +144
Total Runs: O 9.5, -105
Prediction: BOS wins, 8-3