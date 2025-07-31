Reds vs. Braves: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries and picks - July 31, 2025 

The Atlanta Braves are on the road to face the Cincinnati Reds in a three-game series starting on Thursday. The last time these two National League opponents met, the Braves took three out of the four games.

Ad

A lot has changed since their four-game series in May. The Braves' postseason hopes are shattered, currently having a 45-62 record. They are 7-18 in their last 25 games and have lost four series straight. Meanwhile, the Reds are in contention for the NL Wild Card with a 57-52 record and 3.0 games outside third spot.

Reds vs. Braves Game 1: Betting Odds & Weather

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Time: Thursday, July 31 at 7:10 p.m. ET at Great American Ball Park

Ad

Trending

Money Line: Reds (-160), Braves (+134)

Total Runs: Over/Under 9.5 runs

Weather: 79 degrees F, 42% precipitation, Wind 8 mph L-R

Reds vs. Braves Game 1: Injuries & Lineups

Injuries

Reds

Wade Miley: 15 Day IL (Flexor),

Hunter Greene: 15 Day IL (Groin),

Ian Gibaut: 15 Day IL (Shoulder),

Tyler Callihan: 60 Day IL (Forearm),

Carson Spiers: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),

Julian Aguiar: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Brandon Williamson: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Rhett Lowder: 60 Day IL (Forearm)

Ad

Braves

Ronald Acuna: 10 Day IL (Calf),

Grant Holmes: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Joe Jimenez: 60 Day IL (Knee),

AJ Smith-Shawver: 60 Day IL (Calf/elbow),

Chris Sale: 60 Day IL (Rib),

Reynaldo López: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),

Spencer Schwellenbach: 60 Day IL (Elbow)

Expected Lineups

Reds

DH Gavin Lux L 2B Matt McLain R SS E. De La Cruz S LF Austin Hays R RF Jake Fraley L 1B S. Steer R C T. Stephenson R CF Will Benson L 3B K. Hayes R

Ad

Braves

LF J. Profar S 1B Matt Olson L 3B Austin Riley R CF M. Harris L DH M. Ozuna R 2B Ozzie Albies S C Sean Murphy R RF Eli White R SS Nick Allen R

Reds vs. Braves Game 1: Picks and prediction

The starting pitcher matchup looks like a one-sided affair on paper. Reds' ace Andrew Abbott starts on the mound. He has an 8-1 record and 2.09 ERA from 103.1 innings pitched this season. He will be up against Braves' Carlos Carrasco, 2-2, 5.91 ERA for the season.

Ad

As a collective pitching staff, the Reds are 12th with a 3.86 ERA, while the Braves are 20th with a 4.19 ERA. Elly De La Cruz is the key for Cincinnati, leading the team in all three major batting metrics. Meanwhile, Austin Riley's club-best .264 batting average speaks a lot about Atlanta's mediocre season.

Expect the Reds to take this one in a game low on offence.

Picks: Reds ML (-160), Under 9.5 runs

Prediction: Reds 4, Braves 3

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More