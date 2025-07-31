Reds vs. Braves: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries and picks - July 31, 2025 

The Atlanta Braves are on the road to face the Cincinnati Reds in a three-game series starting on Thursday. The last time these two National League opponents met, the Braves took three out of the four games.
A lot has changed since their four-game series in May. The Braves' postseason hopes are shattered, currently having a 45-62 record. They are 7-18 in their last 25 games and have lost four series straight. Meanwhile, the Reds are in contention for the NL Wild Card with a 57-52 record and 3.0 games outside third spot.
Reds vs. Braves Game 1: Betting Odds & Weather
Time: Thursday, July 31 at 7:10 p.m. ET at Great American Ball Park
Money Line: Reds (-160), Braves (+134)
Total Runs: Over/Under 9.5 runs
Weather: 79 degrees F, 42% precipitation, Wind 8 mph L-R
Reds vs. Braves Game 1: Injuries & Lineups
Injuries
Reds
- Wade Miley: 15 Day IL (Flexor),
- Hunter Greene: 15 Day IL (Groin),
- Ian Gibaut: 15 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Tyler Callihan: 60 Day IL (Forearm),
- Carson Spiers: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Julian Aguiar: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Brandon Williamson: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Rhett Lowder: 60 Day IL (Forearm)
Braves
- Ronald Acuna: 10 Day IL (Calf),
- Grant Holmes: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Joe Jimenez: 60 Day IL (Knee),
- AJ Smith-Shawver: 60 Day IL (Calf/elbow),
- Chris Sale: 60 Day IL (Rib),
- Reynaldo López: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Spencer Schwellenbach: 60 Day IL (Elbow)
Expected Lineups
Reds
- DH Gavin Lux L
- 2B Matt McLain R
- SS E. De La Cruz S
- LF Austin Hays R
- RF Jake Fraley L
- 1B S. Steer R
- C T. Stephenson R
- CF Will Benson L
- 3B K. Hayes R
Braves
- LF J. Profar S
- 1B Matt Olson L
- 3B Austin Riley R
- CF M. Harris L
- DH M. Ozuna R
- 2B Ozzie Albies S
- C Sean Murphy R
- RF Eli White R
- SS Nick Allen R
Reds vs. Braves Game 1: Picks and prediction
The starting pitcher matchup looks like a one-sided affair on paper. Reds' ace Andrew Abbott starts on the mound. He has an 8-1 record and 2.09 ERA from 103.1 innings pitched this season. He will be up against Braves' Carlos Carrasco, 2-2, 5.91 ERA for the season.
As a collective pitching staff, the Reds are 12th with a 3.86 ERA, while the Braves are 20th with a 4.19 ERA. Elly De La Cruz is the key for Cincinnati, leading the team in all three major batting metrics. Meanwhile, Austin Riley's club-best .264 batting average speaks a lot about Atlanta's mediocre season.
Expect the Reds to take this one in a game low on offence.
Picks: Reds ML (-160), Under 9.5 runs
Prediction: Reds 4, Braves 3