Reds vs. Cardinals: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - Aug. 29, 2025

Divisional rivals Cincinnati Reds (68-66) and the St. Louis Cardinals (66-69) meet in Games 8, 9 and 10 between them and the final time this season in Cincinnati over the weekend. The Cards lead 4-3 overall.

Ad

St. Louis is heading into the series after splitting a four-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. A five-game losing streak earlier in the month dampened their outsides hopes of a postseason. A series sweep could move them to third in the NL Central over their opponents.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, was swept for the first time this season agains the Los Angeles Dodgers. Cincinnati is just outside the NL Wild Card spots but has a 4.0 game deficit to overcome to catch the New York Mets in third place.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Reds vs. Cardinals Game 1: Betting Odds and Weather

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET at Great American Ball Park

Money Line: Reds -128, Cardinals +108

Total Runs: Over/Under is 9.0 runs

Weather: Mostly Sunny, 76 degrees F, 0% precipitation, Wind 6 mph L-R

Reds vs. Cardinals Game 1: Injuries and Lineups

Injuries

Reds

Tyler Stephenson: 10 Day IL (Thumb),

Graham Ashcraft: 15 Day IL (Forearm),

Chase Burns: 15 Day IL (Elbow),

Tyler Callihan: 60 Day IL (Forearm),

Carson Spiers: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),

Wade Miley: 60 Day IL (Flexor),

Julian Aguiar: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Brandon Williamson: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Ian Gibaut: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),

Rhett Lowder: 60 Day IL (Forearm)

Ad

Cardinals

Nolan Arenado: 10 Day IL (Shoulder),

Brendan Donovan: 10 Day IL (Groin),

Victor Scott II: 10 Day IL (Ankle),

John King: 15 Day IL (Back),

Zack Thompson: 60 Day IL (Lat)

Expected Lineups

Reds

CF TJ Friedl L 1B S. Steer R SS E. De La Cruz S DH M. Andujar R LF Austin Hays R RF Noelvi Marte R C Jose Trevino R 3B K. Hayes R 2B Matt McLain R

Cardinals

CF L. Nootbaar L DH Ivan Herrera R LF A. Burleson L 1B W. Contreras R 3B Nolan Gorman L SS Masyn Winn R 2B T. Saggese R RF J. Walker R C Pedro Pages R

Ad

Reds vs. Cardinals Game 1: Expert Prediction and Picks

Matthew Liberatore (6-11. 4.28 ERA) faces off against Zack Littell (9-8, 3.62 ERA) in the starting pitcher's battle that slightly favours Littell on paper. But, collectively, the Reds bullpen is expected to back Littell better with a 3.85 ERA as the 10-best staff in the league, compared to Cardinals' 4.28 ERA, the 21st.

The two lineups are 15th and 18th, respectively, in batting averages this season. Willson Contreras' appeal for the six-game ban he faced after his animated ejection saga against the Pirates, means he retains his important spot in the Cardinals lineup for the time being. Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds in all three major batting metrics.

Ad

Prediction: Reds 5, Cardinals 4

Picks: Reds ML (-128), Under 9.0 runs

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More