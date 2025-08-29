Reds vs. Cardinals: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - Aug. 29, 2025

Divisional rivals Cincinnati Reds (68-66) and the St. Louis Cardinals (66-69) meet in Games 8, 9 and 10 between them and the final time this season in Cincinnati over the weekend. The Cards lead 4-3 overall.
St. Louis is heading into the series after splitting a four-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. A five-game losing streak earlier in the month dampened their outsides hopes of a postseason. A series sweep could move them to third in the NL Central over their opponents.
Cincinnati, meanwhile, was swept for the first time this season agains the Los Angeles Dodgers. Cincinnati is just outside the NL Wild Card spots but has a 4.0 game deficit to overcome to catch the New York Mets in third place.
Reds vs. Cardinals Game 1: Betting Odds and Weather
Time: 6:40 p.m. ET at Great American Ball Park
Money Line: Reds -128, Cardinals +108
Total Runs: Over/Under is 9.0 runs
Weather: Mostly Sunny, 76 degrees F, 0% precipitation, Wind 6 mph L-R
Reds vs. Cardinals Game 1: Injuries and Lineups
Injuries
Reds
- Tyler Stephenson: 10 Day IL (Thumb),
- Graham Ashcraft: 15 Day IL (Forearm),
- Chase Burns: 15 Day IL (Elbow),
- Tyler Callihan: 60 Day IL (Forearm),
- Carson Spiers: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Wade Miley: 60 Day IL (Flexor),
- Julian Aguiar: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Brandon Williamson: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Ian Gibaut: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Rhett Lowder: 60 Day IL (Forearm)
Cardinals
- Nolan Arenado: 10 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Brendan Donovan: 10 Day IL (Groin),
- Victor Scott II: 10 Day IL (Ankle),
- John King: 15 Day IL (Back),
- Zack Thompson: 60 Day IL (Lat)
Expected Lineups
Reds
- CF TJ Friedl L
- 1B S. Steer R
- SS E. De La Cruz S
- DH M. Andujar R
- LF Austin Hays R
- RF Noelvi Marte R
- C Jose Trevino R
- 3B K. Hayes R
- 2B Matt McLain R
Cardinals
- CF L. Nootbaar L
- DH Ivan Herrera R
- LF A. Burleson L
- 1B W. Contreras R
- 3B Nolan Gorman L
- SS Masyn Winn R
- 2B T. Saggese R
- RF J. Walker R
- C Pedro Pages R
Reds vs. Cardinals Game 1: Expert Prediction and Picks
Matthew Liberatore (6-11. 4.28 ERA) faces off against Zack Littell (9-8, 3.62 ERA) in the starting pitcher's battle that slightly favours Littell on paper. But, collectively, the Reds bullpen is expected to back Littell better with a 3.85 ERA as the 10-best staff in the league, compared to Cardinals' 4.28 ERA, the 21st.
The two lineups are 15th and 18th, respectively, in batting averages this season. Willson Contreras' appeal for the six-game ban he faced after his animated ejection saga against the Pirates, means he retains his important spot in the Cardinals lineup for the time being. Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds in all three major batting metrics.
Prediction: Reds 5, Cardinals 4
Picks: Reds ML (-128), Under 9.0 runs