Reds vs. Cubs: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - August 5, 2025

The NL Central division race heats up as the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds meet in Game 2 of their crucial three-game series at Wrigley Field on Tuesday. The Reds jumped out first in the series, closing the gap in the standings in pursuit of a hot Cubs team with one of the most reliable lineups in the National League.

With Zack Littell hoping to stabilize the Reds' postseason charge and Shota Imanaga seeking redemption after a rough recent stretch, Tuesday's game holds out the prospect for a strategic pitcher's battle. Both clubs are operating on thin margins, with each at-bat taking on heightened importance as pressure increases in August.

Starting Pitchers

Zack Littell (Reds – RHP):

Littell has been a picture of consistency in the rotation of Cincinnati, featuring a 3.58 ERA and 1.12 WHIP over 133.1 innings. Not a hard-thrower, he prides himself on pinpoint accuracy, limiting free passes and inducing weak contact with a sharp cutter-sinker combination. Littell's consistency has been the source of the Reds' competitiveness, but his margin for error decreases against power teams such as the Cubs.

Shota Imanaga (Cubs - LHP):

Imanaga, with an 8-4 record and a crisp 3.25 ERA, has emerged as a key piece in Chicago’s playoff rotation. The lefty pounds the zone, sporting an elite 1.04 WHIP, and showcased his strikeout touch with eight punchouts over five innings in his last start. His deceptive fastball-splitter combination will be critical in neutralizing Cincinnati’s right-handed bats at Wrigley.

Hot Hitters to Watch

Elly De La Cruz (Reds):

De La Cruz keeps on shocking with his unusual combination of quickness and power, cutting .282 with 19 homers and 30 steals. His capacity to turn a game around in an instant, be it with a deep homer or hitting a single into a double, makes him the focal point of the Reds' attack. Against Imanaga's accuracy, his aggressiveness on the bases might prove to be a game-saver.

Tucker has been the Cubs' silent killer, batting .274 with 18 homers and 23 steals, bringing a deadly left-handed punch to the middle of the order. His gap-to-gap power and disciplined bat make him a threat on a nightly basis, particularly against Littell's contact-oriented approach. Look for him to be a key bat if Chicago seeks to tie the series.

Injury Report

Chicago Cubs:

Mike Soroka: Day-to-day (shoulder)

Miguel Amaya: 60-Day IL (oblique)

Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (calf)

Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique)

Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cincinnati Reds:

Nick Lodolo: Day-to-day (finger)

Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (flexor)

Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin)

Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Current Odds

Run Line: Reds +1.5 (−144) | Cubs −1.5 (+119)

Total: Over 7.5 (−110) | Under 7.5 (−111)

Moneyline: Reds +152 | Cubs −187

Final Score Prediction & Best Bets

Final Score Prediction: Cubs 4, Reds 2

Best Bets:

Cubs Moneyline (-187): Imanaga’s reliability and the Cubs’ home advantage make them the safer pick.

Under 7.5 Total Runs (-111): Both starters excel at limiting runs, suggesting a pitchers’ duel.

Same-Game Parlay: Cubs ML + Dansby Swanson 1+ Hit

