Reds vs. Red Sox: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - July 1, 2025 

The Cincinnati Reds will look to win their second straight game against the Boston Red Sox, who dropped the opener 13-6 in front of their fans at Fenway Park. Both teams hang around the .500 mark. The Reds (44‑41) are fourth in the NL Central while the Red Sox (42‑44) are fourth in the AL East.

The Reds will send Brady Singer to the mound. The right-hander has posted a 4.31 ERA and has gone 7-6. Meanwhile, the Red Sox will throw the ball to Richard Fitts (0‑3, 4.68 ERA) to start the game.

Reds vs. Red Sox Game 2: Betting Odds & Lines

Moneyline: Reds at –104, Red Sox at –112

Run line: Reds −1.5 (+146), Red Sox +1.5 (−176)

Total: 10 runs — Over (−105), Under (−115)

Reds vs. Red Sox Game 2: Injuries

Reds injury report:

Noelvi Marte, Strained oblique, 10-Day IL

Jake Fraley, Sprained shoulder, 10-Day IL

Connor Joe, Hand, foot, and mouth disease, 10-Day IL

Hunter Greene, Strained groin, 15-Day IL

Wade Miley, Strained elbow flexor, 15-Day IL

Graham Ashcraft, Strained groin, 15-Day IL

Ian Gibaut, Shoulder impingement, 15-Day IL

Brandon Williamson, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL

Julian Aguiar, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL

Rhett Lowder, Strained forearm, 60-Day IL

Carson Spiers, Shoulder impingement, 60-Day IL

Tyler Callihan, Forearm surgery, 60-Day IL

Red Sox injury report:

Alex Bregman, Strained quad, 10-Day IL

Tanner Houck, Strained forearm flexor, 15-Day IL

Liam Hendriks, Hip inflammation, 15-Day IL

Nick Burdi, Foot contusion, 15-Day IL

Hunter Dobbins, Strained elbow, 15-Day IL

Luis Guerrero, Sprained elbow, 15-Day IL

Patrick Sandoval, Elbow surgery (internal brace), 60-Day IL

Masataka Yoshida, Shoulder surgery (labral repair), 60-Day IL

Triston Casas, Knee surgery (ruptured patellar tendon), 60-Day IL

Josh Winckowski, Strained elbow flexor, 60-Day IL

Justin Slaten, Shoulder inflammation, 60-Day IL

Kutter Crawford, Wrist surgery, 60-Day IL

Reds vs. Red Sox Game 2: Picks & Prediction

It will likely be another high-scoring game at Fenway Park, but this time, things are expected to be much closer, unlike the season opener. The Red Sox are ready to avenge the 13-6 loss and Brady Singer may have to bear the brunt of it. Roman Anthony, Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu will get the action rolling for Red Sox on offense.

Score Prediction: Red Sox 6, Reds 5

Picks: Take over in total runs (10.0)

