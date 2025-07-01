Reds vs. Red Sox: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - July 1, 2025 

The Cincinnati Reds will look to win their second straight game against the Boston Red Sox, who dropped the opener 13-6 in front of their fans at Fenway Park. Both teams hang around the .500 mark. The Reds (44‑41) are fourth in the NL Central while the Red Sox (42‑44) are fourth in the AL East.
The Reds will send Brady Singer to the mound. The right-hander has posted a 4.31 ERA and has gone 7-6. Meanwhile, the Red Sox will throw the ball to Richard Fitts (0‑3, 4.68 ERA) to start the game.
Reds vs. Red Sox Game 2: Betting Odds & Lines
Moneyline: Reds at –104, Red Sox at –112
Run line: Reds −1.5 (+146), Red Sox +1.5 (−176)
Total: 10 runs — Over (−105), Under (−115)
Reds vs. Red Sox Game 2: Injuries
Reds injury report:
Noelvi Marte, Strained oblique, 10-Day IL
Jake Fraley, Sprained shoulder, 10-Day IL
Connor Joe, Hand, foot, and mouth disease, 10-Day IL
Hunter Greene, Strained groin, 15-Day IL
Wade Miley, Strained elbow flexor, 15-Day IL
Graham Ashcraft, Strained groin, 15-Day IL
Ian Gibaut, Shoulder impingement, 15-Day IL
Brandon Williamson, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL
Julian Aguiar, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL
Rhett Lowder, Strained forearm, 60-Day IL
Carson Spiers, Shoulder impingement, 60-Day IL
Tyler Callihan, Forearm surgery, 60-Day IL
Red Sox injury report:
Alex Bregman, Strained quad, 10-Day IL
Tanner Houck, Strained forearm flexor, 15-Day IL
Liam Hendriks, Hip inflammation, 15-Day IL
Nick Burdi, Foot contusion, 15-Day IL
Hunter Dobbins, Strained elbow, 15-Day IL
Luis Guerrero, Sprained elbow, 15-Day IL
Patrick Sandoval, Elbow surgery (internal brace), 60-Day IL
Masataka Yoshida, Shoulder surgery (labral repair), 60-Day IL
Triston Casas, Knee surgery (ruptured patellar tendon), 60-Day IL
Josh Winckowski, Strained elbow flexor, 60-Day IL
Justin Slaten, Shoulder inflammation, 60-Day IL
Kutter Crawford, Wrist surgery, 60-Day IL
Reds vs. Red Sox Game 2: Picks & Prediction
It will likely be another high-scoring game at Fenway Park, but this time, things are expected to be much closer, unlike the season opener. The Red Sox are ready to avenge the 13-6 loss and Brady Singer may have to bear the brunt of it. Roman Anthony, Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu will get the action rolling for Red Sox on offense.
Score Prediction: Red Sox 6, Reds 5
Picks: Take over in total runs (10.0)