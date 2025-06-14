Reds vs Tigers: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 14, 2025

The Cincinnati Reds and Detroit Tigers will continue their weekend series on Saturday, and the home team is looking to win it. Detroit took the series opener by a score of 11-5 on Friday, and they are hoping for a similar result in Game 2 on Saturday.

The Reds are coming into this game with a record of 35-35, while the Tigers have the best record in baseball at 46-25. The odds for this matchup are tight, and there are some predictions that can be made.

Reds vs. Tigers prediction

Brady Singer is pitching today (Credits: IMAGN)

The Cincinnati Reds will have Brady Singer on the mound in this game, and he has pitched well for the team at times. Singer brings a 6-4 record into this matchup, but his ERA of 4.59 is a bit concerning.

Elly De La Cruz continues to be the big hitter for the Reds, and he leads the way with 14 home runs and 46 RBIs. Cincinnati has been scoring runs, but they need the pitching staff to get more outs.

Jack Flaherty is starting for the Detroit Tigers and he has been dominant in his last few stars. Flaherty is still sitting at 5-6 on the year, but another great start should get him back to the .500 mark.

Spencer Torkelson leads a dynamic Tigers offense, and this is a team that can do damage in a hurry. Look for Detroit to take control of this game right away as they pick up another big win.

Prediction: Detroit Tigers 5, Cincinnati Reds 3

Reds vs. Tigers odds

Money Line: Cincinnati Reds +145, Detroit Tigers -175

Run Spread: Reds +1.5 (-150), Tigers -1.5 (+125)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-130), Under 7.5 (+110)

Reds vs. Tigers injuries

Cincinnati Reds injury report

Austin Hays (OF/DH): 10-Day IL (Left foot contusion)

Hunter Greene (RHP): 15-Day IL (Groin strain)

Carson Spiers (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right shoulder impingement)

Noelvi Marte (3B): 10-Day IL (Left oblique strain)

Jeimer Candelario (3B): 10-Day IL (Lumbar spine strain)

Tyler Callihan (LF/2B): 10-Day IL (Broken left forearm)

Detroit Tigers injury report

Jackson Jobe (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right flexor strain)

Alex Cobb (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right hip inflammation)

Reese Olson (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right ring finger inflammation)

Jose Urquidy (RHP): 60-Day IL (Tommy John surgery recovery)

Alex Lange (RHP): 60-Day IL (Lat surgery recovery)

Matt Vierline (OF/3B): 10-Day IL (Right shoulder inflammation)

Reds vs. Tigers picks

The Detroit Tigers are simply the better team in this series, and they should be the team you focus on when making picks in this matchup.

Money Line: Detroit Tigers -175

Run Spread: Tigers -1.5 (+125)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-130)

