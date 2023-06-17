For right hander Touki Toussaint, the road to the MLB has not been an easy one. After a recent performance, it appears as though staying in it will be equally as challenging.

An intermittent reliever, Toussaint was called up for his new team, the Cleveland Guardians, following a scratch of would-be starter Tristan McKenzie. Instead of McKenzie, Toussaint was to take the mound against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night at Chase Field in the desert.

In his first start of 2023 against the best of the NL East, Toussaint got lit up. After striking out young stud Corbin Carroll, Touki Toussaint surrendered a two-out double to Christian Walker, which scored Ketel Marte. A sac-fly to Geraldo Perdomo in the second closed the book on Touki's day. In the end, Toussaint lasted 3.1 innings, allowing two earned runs and five walks. The D'Backs won the game 5-1.

"Touki Toussaint 2 Strikeouts vs Diamondbacks" - Guardians Pitching Highlights

Following the game, Toussaint addressed the media on account of his performance. The outing gives Toussaint a 4.91 ERA on the season already, but Toussaint was unapologetic, saying of his 82-pitch performance:

"You could say I hit a wall, but I don't like to make excuses."

The 26-year old Haitian-American was a former top prospect for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Drafted in the first round by the team in 2014, he was part of the trade that saw Bronson Arroyo come to the D'Backs. Toussaint went the other way, spending the first four seasons of his career with the Atlanta Braves.

Toussaint has competed in 58 games at the MLB level since 2018, 24 of which have been starts. With a career 5.33 ERA, it is unclear if the Cleveland Guardians will be keeping Toussaint around for very much longer.

Command a major issue for Touki Toussaint

The 82-pitch performance only saw 43 strikes from Toussaint. With command like that, it is no wonder why five walks were allowed. Moreover, command of the fastball was also a major concern for Toussaint, who said as much after the game.

With his last performance in the MLB prior to Friday coming with the Los Angeles Angels last September, the opportunities for Toussaint to make a name for himself are running out. While still only 26, it is important that the 6-foot-3 tank of a pitcher start throwing strikes, lest he risks throwing his entire careeer

