"Remember you get Juan Soto for one, two, three postseason runs and have complete control over him" - Super agent Scott Boras comments on the possibility of his client Juan Soto being traded

Trade rumors have been swirling around Washington Nationals star Juan Soto for the past week. Soto's agent, Scott Boras, recently commented on the potential of a trade.

Boras represents some of the biggest stars in the MLB, including Jose Altuve, Kris Bryant and Gerrit Cole. He has a proven track record of representing his clients well.

This is important to know because, when Scott Boras is set on getting something done, it typically happens. These comments about a potential trade for Soto were posted to Twitter by Audacy Sports.

"It depends on if there's an owner out there that is all about winning, Remember you get Juan Soto for one, two, three postseason runs and have complete control over him." - Scott Boras

Trade rumors have been present all season. They were elevated after the star outfielder reportedly rejected a long-term extension offer from the Washington Nationals. The offer was allegedly for $440 million over the next 15 years.

This story was broken by MLB insider Ken Rosenthal via Twitter.

"BREAKING: Juan Soto rejects $440M offer. Nationals will now entertain trading him." - Ken Rosenthal

Soto was instrumental in the Nationals World Series championship victory in 2019. Now, just three years later, the superstar will likely be going to a new team.

Washington Nationals star Juan Soto is one of the biggest trade targets in recent memory

It is exceedingly rare for a player of Soto's caliber to be available via trade. Let alone a player who is only 24 years old and likely has another decade of dominant play ahead of him. With a .293 career batting average and two All-Star selections in just five years, Soto is poised to be a difference maker wherever he goes.

The price tag for his services may be extremely high, but he is likely worth it.

As Scott Boras indicated, it will take an owner who truly wants to win to pull the trigger on a trade like this. The amount of assets that will have to be sent would give any team pause.

Despite this, fans are already lobbying for their team to make the monumental trade. These Los Angeles Dodgers fans even let Juan Soto know their desire during the All-Star game, posted to Twitter by Fox Sports.

"Fans were chanting "Future Dodger" to Juan Soto during the All-Star Game" - Fox Sports

If Soto is traded this season, especially to a contender, it could reshape the entire landscape of the MLB.

This highlight package from YouTube shows the type of player that Soto has been, thus far, in 2022. With a .250 batting average and 20 home runs so far, he earned his spot on this year's All-Star team.

The bidding war for the Washington Nationals star will be strong. Since the team receiving him will have contract control for another three postseason runs, Soto's value is sky high.

