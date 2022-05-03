"Reminds me of a duck with ducklings" "Anything Yu can do, I can do better" - San Diego Padres bullpen mimics Yu Darvish, fans react to the wholesome moment

The San Diego Padres have had to overcome a lot of adversity this season. After losing superstar shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. to a broken wrist and playing in a competitive division that includes the defending National League West champion San Francisco Giants and World Series favorite Los Angeles Dodgers. However, despite all of the hardships, the club has managed to cling to a tie for first place in the division with the Dodgers. You would think that the difficulties associated with the pressure and tension of a ballclub burdened with such expectations would suck the fun out of the roster.

The San Diego Padres team manages to find levity in the most unlikely of places. In this case, it was in pitcher Yu Darvish.

As Yu Darvish strolled out to the field for warmups, he was followed by a group of teammates who decided to mimic the Japanese right-hander, and laughter ensued.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Just a bunch of big kids 🤣 Just a bunch of big kids 🤣 https://t.co/EboN5osdFD

"Just a bunch of big kids" - @ Jomboy

Some fans compared Darvish to a mother duck with her children.

"Reminds me of a duck with ducklings. lol" - @ BckDoorSldr

Others thought of a different bird they had seen at Padres games.

"Reminds me of the San Diego Chicken with little chickens bit where the little chickens copy the chicken peeing on the umpire." - @ Just One World Series Win Padres

The more intelligent baseball fans relished the opportunity to grace the internet and Twitter with the highest brand of sophisticated comedy...Yu Darvish puns.

Drew @TheBadgeroo @JomboyMedia Anything Yu can do, I can do better Anything Yu can do, I can do better @JomboyMedia 🎵 Anything Yu can do, I can do better 🎵

"Anything Yu can do, I can do better." - @ Drew

"Doing it in Yunison." - @ Dan Barta

Some fans fawned over the synchronicity displayed by the pitchers who emulated Darvish's mannerisms as well.

JackpotSports @jxckpotSports @MLBONFOX @BallySportsSD When 2k too lazy to add another animation @MLBONFOX @BallySportsSD When 2k too lazy to add another animation

"When 2k too lazy to add another animation." - @ Jackpot Sports

"I could watch this on a loop!!" - @ Hotshot Heather

While Darvish was clearly the star of the movement, fans did not stop to comment on the other member of the San Diego Padres partaking in the prank.

Padres Masochist @RipBoberts @JomboyMedia I like how the Rook is a little bit nervous to do this. @JomboyMedia I like how the Rook is a little bit nervous to do this.

"I like how the Rook is a little bit nervous to do this." - @ Padres Masochist

Particularly, the newer San Diego Padre got the attention.

"Willing to bet this was @sean_manaea‘s idea." - Wendi T

Darvish has not had a great tenure as a member of the San Diego Padres. After being acquired from the Chicago Cubs via trade, Darvish has pitched to a record of 10-12 with a 4.25 earned run average (the worst he's had with any club). However, baseball is a kid's game, and these moments of sophomoric jokes have a tendency to loosen a ballclub up and turn the tide when performance is down.

