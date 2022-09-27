"Rest of the league in shambles" "That’s a message" - New York Yankees fans react to superstar Aaron Judge, who will be a free agent after this season, donning a hoodie that says 'New York or Nowhere' 

Aaron Judge's contract situation with the New York Yankees has been looming over his marvelous season, and some believe his choice of hoodie provides insight. Judge is set to become a free agent at the conclusion of the 2022 season. After negotiations for an extension with the Yankees stalled in the offseason, Judge went on to have a historic and dominant season.

Aaron Judge insisted that negotiations would not carry on during the season, and as such, there have been no concrete updates. He has maintained his love for the city and franchise, but has not put pen to paper to extend his stay in New York. His hoodie choice unleashed rampant speculation and hope from the Yankees fan base.

Talkin' Yanks posted a picture of Judge wearing a hoodie that bears the words 'New York or Nowhere' to Twitter.

Now it is unclear if this was intended as a direct message to the New York Yankees or if it was simply a hoodie he liked the look of. Yankees fans can't help themselves from taking this as a sign that he will re-sign long term.

There is, of course, another interpretation of this hoodie. Since he will be a free agent, the New York Mets could offer him the ability to stay in "the city that never sleeps".

New York Yankees fans are hopeful that their team will do whatever it takes to retain the services of Aaron Judge.

Some of the more cautious fans are trying to keep this image from getting their hopes up. Judge likely knew this would generate an immediate reaction on Twitter. Though he may not have anticipated the kind of reaction and how large it would get.

Judge decided to bet on himself this season, and it is safe to say that the bet has paid off.

Few players in the MLB could cause a response like this just by wearing a hoodie, but Judge is a bonefide superstar.

Aaron Judge could become a New York Yankees legend if he signs long-term

Aaron Judge has been one of the best players on the Yankees since he won Rookie of the Year in 2017. If he commits to the team for more years, he could become a beloved star like Alex Rodriguez or Derek Jeter before him. If he leaves, it will be a rare time when the Yankees can't convince a star player to stay.

If fans' hopes after seeing this fashion choice turn out to be true, his legacy as a New York Yankees icon will be well on its way.

