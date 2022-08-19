"Right after a great win, we take a terrible loss" "This team is a joke right now" - New York Yankees fans despair after blowout loss to Toronto Blue Jays

The New York Yankees followed up their clutch victory over the Tampa Bay Rays with a heartbreaking blowout loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. This game was an opportunity for the Yankees to get back on track and re-establish themselves as the top team in the MLB. Instead, the slump continued and made the clutch victory appear to be a fluke.

Josh Donaldson was a hero against the Rays, but was powerless to stop the Blue Jays in this matchup. With a final score of 9-2, there is plenty of blame to go around.

The New York Yankees were favorites to win the World Series at one point this season; now they just want to win a series.

The failure to build momentum after the big win against the Rays is what stings the most. It could have been the turning point for this New York Yankees team. Now they find themselves in yet another hole in another divisional series. If the Toronto Blue Jays are able to win the series, it will mark six straight series losses for the Yankees.

Roy McDaniel @RoyMVPDaniel @Yankees But, but I thought last night's win was going to catapult/jumpstart this team back to its winning ways? I mean that's all I saw on twitter since last night and before the Bluejays made easy work of this helpless team tonight. When is this win streak suppose to start again? @Yankees But, but I thought last night's win was going to catapult/jumpstart this team back to its winning ways? I mean that's all I saw on twitter since last night and before the Bluejays made easy work of this helpless team tonight. When is this win streak suppose to start again?

Mike Scudiero 🎙 @mikescudiero @Yankees Beyond laughable performance after last night. Not how you follow up something like that @Yankees Beyond laughable performance after last night. Not how you follow up something like that

This loss put a damper on the high spirits of the Yankees fanbase.

As hope continues to fade for this once promising team, so do expectations.

Frankie Montas, the Yankees' starting pitcher, received plenty of blame for this loss. With yet another poor showing, he has not been the star they hoped he would be when they acquired him at the trade deadline.

jimmy @ellipticall @Yankees This is what happens when you constantly settle for your 2nd and 3rd options. Montas has been horrible meanwhile Castillo has been dealing. Extremely aggravating how this organization operates. Will this team ever win back to back again because until they do they’re not back. Smh @Yankees This is what happens when you constantly settle for your 2nd and 3rd options. Montas has been horrible meanwhile Castillo has been dealing. Extremely aggravating how this organization operates. Will this team ever win back to back again because until they do they’re not back. Smh

This loss to the Toronto Blue Jays was just one more in a long line of recent losses. Though it did feature a home run from Vladimir Guerrero Jr., which is always fun to watch. Although, probably not if you are a Yankees fan.

After a big tenth-inning win against the Rays, fans thought losses like these were in the past.

The New York Yankees may have ended their losing streak against the Rays, but the Toronto Blue Jays proved they still have many issues.

Toronto Blue Jays could challenge the New York Yankees for the American League East crown

TAlbert Abreu taking the mound in the seventh inning

For a time, the Yankees winning the AL East was almost guaranteed. Now, after such a terrible stretch of losses, that lead is in doubt. The Blue Jays would need some help in catching the Yankees, but they are now only nine games behind.

If the Yankees cannot find a way to win games consistently once again, they could stumble their way into the playoffs as a Wild Card team.

