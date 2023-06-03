Rob Refsnyder Contract: Breaking down Red Sox slugger's new deal

Earlier on Saturday, the Boson Red Sox announced that they signed Rob Refsnyder to a contract extension through 2024 with a team option for 2025.

The outfielder is reportedly set to make $1.85 million in 2024. Regsnyder could also earn up to $2 million with the club option for 2025. The contract also includes performance bonuses and escalators.

Red Sox @RedSox The #RedSox today signed outfielder Rob Refsnyder to a one-year contract extension through the 2024 season, with a club option for 2025. The #RedSox today signed outfielder Rob Refsnyder to a one-year contract extension through the 2024 season, with a club option for 2025. https://t.co/WGlQGNG8FX

Refsnyder's mid-season contract extension certainly means that the Red Sox are happy with the South Korean's performances after he joined the team in 2022.

The Red Sox often use Refsynder as a platoon outfielder against left-handed pitching as well as a reliable fourth outfielder when required. Not only has he been hitting well, but he's also played excellent outfield defense and a reliable baserunner for the Boston outfit.

Refsnyder was initially picked by the New York Yankees in the fifth round of the 2012 MLB draft. He made his debut for the team in 2015.

In 2017, Refsnyder was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays, but after just one season, he joined the Tampa Bay Rays.

He was then signed by the Texas Rangers in 2020, before playing one season with the Minnesota Twins in 2021.

Refsnyder is currently in his second season with the Red Sox. It seems that he may finally have found a franchise for the long haul.

Rob Refsnyder's stats in 2023 MLB season

Boston Red Sox outfielder Rob Refsnyder

Rob Refsnyder has had quite an impressive start to the 2023 MLB season. The 32-year-old has racked up 23 hits, one home run, and two stolen bases in 81 at-bats with a .284 average for the Boston Red Sox.

However, despite Regsnyder's incredible outings for the Red Sox, his team is languishing in fifth place in the AL East with 29 wins and 27 losses. While there's still a long way to go in the season, Boston needs to pick up the pace if they have ambitions of qualifying for the playoffs.

