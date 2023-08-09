On Monday, the Colorado Rockies announced that they had selected the contract of Triple-A Albuquerque infielder/outfielder Cole Tucker. As a result, infielder Coco Montes was optioned to Triple-A.

The 27-year-old has another chance to make it in the major league, after being demoted multiple times. This signing might have gone under the radar on social media if it weren't for Tucker's fiancé, Vanessa Hudgens.

The uber-famous actress and singer has a major following online and as a result, any Cole Tucker news gets amplified.

The Rockies fanbase is delighted by the news, as Vanessa Hudgens will also be supporting their team. They took to social media to share their thoughts, most of which were focused on Hudgens rather than Tucker:

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker's relationship

High School Musical actress Vanessa Hudgens and former Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Cole Tucker started dating in 2020. The two met while taking an online meditation course during the COVID-19 epidemic.

On February 9, Hudgens revealed their engagement in an Instagram post. The two appear to be a very happy couple and are very active on Instagram.

Tucker now embarks on an MLB opportunity with the Colorado Rockies. He will be hoping to make his mark with the team in the major leagues, after earning his opportunity the hard way.

It will be interesting to see how he does with the franchise. Colorado fans are certainly happy and not just for him, but for his fiancé too.