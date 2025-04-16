Rockies vs. Dodgers: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 16, MLB 2025

The Colorado Rockies (3-14) will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night to end a five-game losing streak in Los Angeles.

On the flip side, the Dodgers - who are 5-5 in their last 10 games - eye a 3-0 sweep against the Rockies to improve their third-place standing and 13-6 record in the NL West table.

Rockies vs. Dodgers prediction

Veteran pitcher German Marquez - who has struggled so far in 2025 with 0-2 at an 4.60 ERA - will continue to be on the mound for the Colorado Rockies in this game. He is expected to turn things around for the pitching unit.

Meanwhile, Brenton Doyle - leading the Rockies with three home runs and 12 RBIs - hasn't gotten much help from other batters as Colorado has scored just 45 runs through the first 17 games.

Conversely, Tommy Edman has been on a tear for the Dodgers this season with six home runs. Los Angeles - with its talented lineup - is winning games without Shohei Ohtani getting hot.

The Dodgers are to send Bobby Miller to the mound on Wednesday night in his first start of the season. While Miller (13-8 W/L record and 5.24 ERA) could show some rust early in this game, LA will ultimately look up to their offense department to pick up a win.

Prediction: Los Angeles Dodgers 6, Colorado Rockies 4

Rockies vs. Dodgers odds

Freddie Freeman in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers. (Credits: IMAGN)

Money Line: Colorado Rockies +255, Los Angeles Dodgers -320

Run Spread: Rockies +2.5 (-125), Dodgers -2.5 (+105)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-110), Under 8.5 (-110)

Rockies vs. Dodgers injuries

Colorado Rockies injury report

Brenton Doyle (CF): Day-to-Day (Left quad soreness)

Kris Bryant (INF/OF): 10-Day IL (Back)

Jeff Criswell (RHP): 60-Day IL (Torn right elbow ligament)

Tyler Freeman (UTL): 10-Day IL (Left oblique)

Los Angeles Dodgers injury report

Clayton Kershaw (LHP): 60-Day IL (Surgery recovery)

Teoscar Hernandez (OF): Day-to-Day (Illness)

Tony Gonsolin (RHP): 15-Day IL (Back tightness)

Blake Snell (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left shoulder)

Rockies vs. Dodgers picks

Brenton Doyle of the Colorado Rockies before a baseball game. (Credits: IMAGN)

The Dodgers will complete the sweep over the Rockies in this game, but look for Colorado to keep it closer than the run spread suggests. Both teams combine to score enough runs to hit the over.

Money Line: Los Angeles Dodgers -320

Run Spread: Rockies +2.5 (-125)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-110)

