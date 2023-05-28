In a surprising turn of events, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis chose to veto a bill that would have allocated a substantial $35 million for the construction of a Tampa Bay Rays facility. The decision came days after the team embarked on what some have called an "anti-gun tirade" on social media, alongside the New York Yankees.

The governor's veto demonstrated his unwavering commitment to upholding the rights of Floridians. He refuses to bow down to corporations that, as per him, peddle anti-freedom agendas.

Governer Ron DeSantis said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Not on the musing of woke corporations"

The Tampa Bay Rays released a statement on May 26th, 2022, in response to a tragic shooting incident in Uvalde that happened on May 24th, 2022.

“This cannot become normal. We cannot become numb. We cannot look the other way. We all know, if nothing changes, nothing changes,” the statement read in part, adding that it was offering $50,000 to the Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety’s.

The Tampa Bay Rays, along with other MLB teams like the New York Yankees, spoke about their anti-gun agenda.

Tampa Bay Rays @RaysBaseball Every day, more than 110 Americans are killed with guns, and more than 200 are shot and injured. Every day, more than 110 Americans are killed with guns, and more than 200 are shot and injured.

Despite their noble intentions, they posted a factually incorrect tweet claiming that guns were the "leading cause of death for American children and teens in 2020." They possibly disregarded the complex factors contributing to youth mortality.

Governor DeSantis' reaction to Tampa Bay Rays anti-gun stance

Governor Ron Desantis on anti-gun stance

Governor DeSantis is a staunch defender of what he considers to be freedom for his citizen and makes it his utmost priority.

"It is our duty to prioritize the well-being of Florida citizens, rather than cater to the whims of woke corporations," the governor stated emphatically in May 2022.

In vetoing the $35 million earmarked for the Tampa Bay Rays facility, Governor DeSantis sent a clear message. The Governer possibly wants to indicate that Florida will not succumb to demands that he personally feels are not in the best interest of the state.

While many will disagree with this decision, there will also be those who will feel assured by the Governer's actions. Regardless of where you stand in this debate, what cannot go unmissed is the lost lives to gun violence. Freedom for one should not cost another their life.

We at Sportskeeda hope that this dialogue reaches a swift, peaceful conclusion but until then we stand in solidarity with those unfortunate souls who lost their lives to violence.

Poll : 0 votes