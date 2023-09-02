On 31st August 2023, Ronald Acuña Jr. married Venezuelan girlfriend Maria Laborde in a closed affair in the presence of close family members. A ticket from the game on Thursday night at Dodger Stadium was retained by Ronald and given to his longtime love, Maria Laborde, who is now his wife.

It was a memorable day and game for both of them. He wrote the following message in Spanish on the ticket:

"For the rest of my life, I hope you never forget this incredibly special day for us."

The day started with a hurried but captivating wedding ceremony, ending with Ronald becoming the first player to combine 30 home runs and 60 stolen bases in a season. He also hit the grand slam that helped the Atlanta Braves defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-7.

Ronald Acuña Jr. and his wife Maria Laborde's fairytale wedding

Maria Laborde and Ronald Acuña Jr. have been in a relationship for almost four years. They got engaged in January 2023. However, Maria had to leave the country by the end of the week to meet the requirements of her Venezuelan visa and she wouldn't be allowed to return for the next three months.

As a result, she and her children would miss out on the end of the season, which, given their performance so far, could result in a World Series victory, an MVP award, or both.

Ronald Acuña Jr. didn't want to go through all of that alone. He needed to move swiftly, but getting married sooner would have been the solution. Hence, he called his business manager, Nick Drbal of Xample, around 10 a.m. on Wednesday and requested that he arrange the quickest wedding.

The Braves' upcoming road series will be played in Los Angeles, so it must happen there. Within a day, a location, Whispering Oaks in Agoura Hills, California, was reserved, a celebrant was located, and a formal ceremony was underway. On Wednesday afternoon, Nick Drbal flew the family to Los Angeles.

Ronald Acua Jr. arrived at the team hotel about 2 a.m. on Thursday, slept for five hours, and was then driven 35 miles north to marry, hastening a ceremony that was originally scheduled to take place in their native Venezuela over the winter. After all of the planning, the couple ultimately had a wonderful wedding.