“Ronald Needs a better jeweler” - Ronald Acuna Jr. breaks his chain, proceeds to get heckled by Juan Soto

Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves are baseball's hottest team. Their last loss came on May 31 at Chase Field in Phoenix against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Since then, they have gone on a 12-0 run in the month of June.

Central to the Atlanta Braves' attack strategy has been Venezuelan shortstop Ronald Acuna Jr. Acuna returned from a long stint on the IL at the end of April after an injury sidelined him last July. In a game yesterday against the Washington Nationals, Acuna Jr. treated fans to a little bit of humor.

Ronald Acuna Jr. breaks chain on the basepath, gets heckled by Nats' Juan Soto

Since his return, Ronald Acuna Jr. has hit six home runs and 16 RBIs to go along with his batting average of .306. A former Rookie of the Year Award winner, Acuna already has much skill and wisdom in the game at the young age of 24.

Acuna Jr. lost a chain around his neck while at second base in the opening inning of a game against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park in Atlanta last night.

While showing off his broken piece of jewelry, Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals could be heard heckling Acuna Jr. from right field. Although it was not exactly clear what Soto was saying, it was clear that Ronald Acuna Jr. found it funny. Acuna Jr. would be driven home by a home run courtesy of Travis D'Arnaud just moments later.

Juan Soto is a 23-year-old outfielder and a rising star within the Nationals Organization. Soto finished second in Rookie of the Year voting in 2018 and led the league in batting average in 2020 with an average of .351.

Some fans reacted online to the interaction between the players, implying that Juan Soto would be a good fit in Atlanta and that the pair are destined to become teammates at some point.

The commentator for Bally Sports South, which covers the Atlanta Braves, advised that Acuna Jr. should "get a new jeweler," which some fans found amusing.

The Atlanta Braves won the game 9-5 to continue their winning streak. Ronald Acuna Jr. himself went 1-for-5 with a pair of strikeouts. The Braves and Acuna Jr. hope to continue their good fortune against the Nationals before traveling to Chicago to take on the Cubs at Wrigley Field this upcoming weekend.

