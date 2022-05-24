"Routine day in the office" - NBA star Zach LaVine gives a shoutout to Mike Trout as the Los Angeles Angels superstar continues hot streak 

Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels are locked in a neck-and-neck race with their division rival, the Houston Astros, for the first spot in the American League West. The patience that Angels fans have had for their team is slowly drying up as Mike Trout has failed to lead his team to the postseason since 2014.

Mike Trout was on point last night, though, as the Angels welcomed the last placed team in their division, the Oakland Athletics, to Angels Stadium. Trout and company were keen to pick up a valuable win as they went into the game 1.5 games behind the Houston Astros. As usual, Mike Trout showed off his skills and carried his team, earning him the praise of an NBA basketball star.

Mike Trout homers against the Athletics, draws words of praise from NBA star Zach LaVine

Starting on the mound for the Oakland Athletics was pitcher Cole Irvin. After giving up a 443-foot leadoff bomb to Shohei Ohtani, Irvin's fate was sealed. He lasted six innings and gave up two earned runs.

Trout started off his night when he reached on an infield single, scoring a run in the second. It came before Brandon Marsh put the Angels up 3-0 nothing with an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth.

Succeeding Irvin was Athletics right-hander Justin Grimm. Facing Mike Trout in the seventh on a 1-1 count, Trout smacked Grimm’s inside, breaking the ball high and deep to deep left field. The blast was Trout's 12th of the year, placing him just behind Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees who has a league-leading 15 dingers on the year.

Trout's showcase of his skills was enough for Chicago Bulls shooting guard Zach LaVine to tweet out, "Just another day at the office." in reference to Trout's continuous ability to come in clutch for his team.

"Routine day in the office @MikeTrout" - @ Zach LaVine

The Angels have an off day on Monday that they will use to rest up before playing a short two-game series against another division rival, the Texas Rangers. The AL West is becoming a hotly contested battle between the Astros and the Angels, and fans will be keen to watch this rivalry play out over the impending summer months.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt