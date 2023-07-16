Rowdy Tellez injury update: Health status and expected recovery timeline as Brewers slugger undergoes finger surgery

It's been a difficult stretch for Milwaukee Brewers slugging first baseman Rowdy Tellez, as a bizarre injury not only required surgery but will keep him out of the lineup for at least four more weeks. The hard-hitting veteran was nearing a return to the Brewers lineup, however, after a "freak accident", the club will continue to be without the 28-year-old.

Adam McCalvy @AdamMcCalvy Strange injury alert: Rowdy Tellez fractured his left ring finger and required stitches after tearing off the nail bed when he got his hand stuck in the outfield wall while shagging a fly ball on Saturday. So he won’t come off the IL on Tuesday as planned, obviously.

"Strange injury alert: Rowdy Tellez fractured his left ring finger and required stitches after tearing off the nail bed when he got his hand stuck in the outfield wall while shagging a fly ball on Saturday. So he won’t come off the IL on Tuesday as planned, obviously." - @AdamMcCalvy

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell, Rowdy Tellez injured his left ring finger while catching routine flyballs in the outfield. During this rather harmless routine, Tellez caught his finger in center field wall padding, tearing his fingernail off in the process.

Tellez also needed to undergo surgery, having 17 stitches sewed into his left ring finger, while also repairing a small fracture. Owen Miller will continue to serve as the main replacement for Tellez moving forward.

The Brewers slugger has been sidelined since July 5th with right forearm inflammation. He was expected to be activated from the IL prior to Tuesday's matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies, however, he is now expected to miss another month of action.

JSOnline - Brewers @js_brewers What was supposed to be a way for the Brewers first baseman to get some physical activity in turned into a disaster as he breaks his finger and tears a nail. jsonline.com/story/sports/m…

"What was supposed to be a way for the Brewers first baseman to get some physical activity in turned into a disaster as he breaks his finger and tears a nail." - @js_brewers

It's been a bit of a disappointing year for the first baseman after clubbing 35 home runs last season. So far this year, Tellez has produced a .213 batting average with 12 home runs and 36 RBIs, striking out 69 times in 79 games for the Milwaukee Brewers.

A look at Rowdy Tellez's career in the MLB so far

The hard-hitting first baseman from Sacramento, California has enjoyed a successful career, especially considering the fact that he was drafted in the 30th round of the 2013 MLB Draft. The slugger was taken by the Toronto Blue Jays, making his MLB debut five years later in 2018.

Throughout his four seasons with the club, Rowdy Tellez found himself as part of a platoon, hitting 37 home runs and 99 RBIs through 219 games. However, after being acquired by the Milwaukee Brewers for Trevor Richards and Bowden Francis, Tellez enjoyed a true breakout season in 2022, appearing in 153 games in his first full season with his new club.

How did he repay that increase in playing time? During the 2022 season, Rowdy Tellez set new career highs in home runs (35), RBIs (89), games played (153), and even stolen bases (2).

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault