Royals vs. Mariners: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 2, 2025

By Shubham Soni
Modified Jul 02, 2025 13:44 GMT
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners - Source: Imagn
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners - Source: Imagn

The Royals and Mariners enter Game 3 tied at one win each, setting the stage for a critical battle at T-Mobile Park.

Both teams know how much’s on the line in this tight AL Wild Card race, and with two young pitchers looking to prove themselves, this game could easily tip the momentum in either direction.

Royals vs. Mariners Pitcher & Hitter Matchups

Starting Pitchers

Logan Gilbert has quietly been a solid anchor for the Mariners this season. With a 3.55 ERA and a sharp 0.92 WHIP, he’s the kind of pitcher who keeps hitters guessing and makes you earn every run. Tonight, he’ll look to keep the Royals’ bats quiet and give Seattle’s offense a chance to take control.

Noah Cameron has been one of the Royals’ bright spots this year. His 2.79 ERA and steady command show he’s someone who can frustrate hitters and keep his team in the game. If he can keep the Mariners’ power hitters off balance, Kansas City will have a real shot at swinging this series in their favor.

Hot Hitters

Bobby Witt Jr. is the spark plug for Kansas City. Hitting .286 with 11 homers and 45 RBIs, he’s the kind of player who brings energy every time he steps up to the plate and on the field. His blend of power, speed and defense makes him a constant threat and a player the Royals rely on to shift the momentum.

For Seattle, Cal Raleigh has been a one-man wrecking crew. Leading the team with 33 homers and 71 RBIs, Raleigh’s bat has been booming all season. When he’s locked in, he can turn any pitch into trouble for opposing pitchers. Expect him to be a focal point in the Mariners’ lineup as they try to pull ahead.

Projected Lineups

Kansas City Royals (Home Team):

  • SP Noah Cameron (L) - 2-4, 2.79 ERA
  • 2B Gavin India (R)
  • SS Bobby Witt Jr. (R)
  • 3B Michael Garcia (R)
  • DH Vinnie Pasquantino (L)
  • 1B Salvador Perez (R)
  • RF J. Caglianone (L)
  • LF Drew Waters (S)
  • C Francisco Fermin (R)
  • CF Kyle Isbel (L)
Seattle Mariners (Away Team):

  • SP Logan Gilbert (R) - 2-2, 3.55 ERA
  • SS J. Crawford (L)
  • CF Julio Rodriguez (R)
  • DH Cal Raleigh (S)
  • 2B J. Polanco (S)
  • LF Randy Arozarena (R)
  • C Mitch Garver (R)
  • 1B D. Solano (R)
  • RF Dylan Moore (R)
  • 3B Ben Williamson (R)

Injury Report

Mariners

  • Bryce Miller (SP) – 15-day IL (elbow)
  • Collin Snider (RP) – 15-day IL (forearm)
  • Victor Robles (OF) – 60-day IL (shoulder)
  • Luke Raley (OF) – 10-day IL (oblique)
Royals

  • Michael Massey (2B) – 10-day IL (ankle)
  • Gavin Cross (RF) – 7-day IL (concussion)
  • Blake Mitchell (C) – 7-day IL (concussion)
  • Hunter Harvey (RP) – 60-day IL (elbow)
  • Cole Ragans (SP) – 15-day IL (shoulder)

Current Odds

  • Moneyline: Mariners -185, Royals +155
  • Run Line: Mariners -1.5 (+135)
  • Over/Under: 7 runs

Best Bets & Prediction

Prediction: Mariners 4, Royals 2

Top Bets:

  1. Mariners -1.5 Runline (+123) – Logan Gilbert’s strikeout ability and Seattle’s home advantage give them the edge in a close game.
  2. Under 7 Runs (-118) – Both starters limit runs effectively, expecting a pitching duel with low scoring.
  3. Value Play: Royals +1.5 Runline (-149) – For those seeking safety, backing the Royals with the run cushion offers good value if the Mariners’ offense stalls.

Value Parlay: Mariners Moneyline (-187) + Under 7 Runs (-118)

Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends.

