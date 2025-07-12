Royals vs. Mets: Game 2 prediction, lineups, odds, injuries, and picks - July 12, 2025

On July 12, the Kansas City Royals will face the New York Mets in Game 2 of a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium. In Game 1, the Mets recorded a resounding 8-3 win against the Royals, so let's take a look at what Game 2 could bring.
Prediction: Royals vs Mets
In the last game against Kansas City, Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor, and Juan Soto all proved to be very effective for the Mets. If they can deliver similar performances tonight, the Mets should be able to register a comfortable win.
The Mets are set to start Frankie Montas on the mound, who has a 1-1 record and a bloated 6.14 ERA from his three starts in 2025. Meanwhile, the Royals are set to start Michael Lorenzen, who is 5-8 with a 4.61 ERA on the season.
Expect the Mets to record another win today as they continue to bounce back from a disappointing series against Baltimore.
Score Prediction: Mets 5, Royals 3
Projected Lineups
Kansas City
- J India (R) DH
- B Witt Jr. (R) SS
- V Pasquantino (L) 1B
- M Garcia (R) 3B
- S Perez (R) C
- J Caglianone (L) RF
- N Loftin (R) 2B
- J Rave (L) LF
- K Isbel (L) CF
- M Lorenzen (R) SP
New York
- B Nimmo (L) LF
- F Lindor (S) SS
- J Soto (L) RF
- P Alonso (R) 1B
- M Vientos (R) DH
- J McNeil (L) 2B
- R Mauricio (S) 3B
- L Torrens (R) C
- T Taylor (R) CF
- F Montas (R) SP
Odds
Moneyline: New York (-128), Kansas City (+108)
Run Line: New York (-1.5), Kansas City (+1.5)
Totals: Over 9.5, Under 9.5
Injuries
Kansas City Royals
- Hunter Harvey (Shoulder)
- Michael Massey (Wrist)
- Mark Canha (Elbow)
- Cole Ragans (Shoulder)
- Daniel Lynch (Elbow)
- Alec Marsh (Shoulder)
- Anthony Simonelli (Undisclosed)
- James McArthur (Elbow)
- Ryan Brady (Undisclosed)
- Connor Scott (Undisclosed)
New York
- Jesse Winker (Lower back Inflammation)
- Paul Blackburn (Right shoulder impingement)
- Sean Manaea (Strained right oblique; left elbow discomfort)
- Starling Marte (Right knee soreness)
- Tylor Megill (Right elbow sprain)
- José Buttó (Undisclosed illness)
- Dedniel Núñez (Right elbow sprain)
- Brooks Raley (Recovery from Tommy John surgery)
- Griffin Canning (Ruptured left Achilles tendon)
Picks
With the Mets looking to enter the All-Star break on a series win, take them to win on Saturday with a moneyline bet. While you can never quite tell with New York, this feels like a game to take the under.