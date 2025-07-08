Royals vs. Pirates: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 8, 2025

Bobby Witt Jr.'s three RBI night gave the Kansas City Royals a 9-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday. They head into the game having won 4 of their last 5 fixtures, but they are still 14 games behind the Detroit Tigers in the AL Central.
Things keep getting worse for the Pirates. Their four game road losing streak follows a six game winning home stand. Pittsburgh's offense will hope to turn things around as the trade deadline approaches. Indeed, they are last in the NL Central with a 38-54 record.
Royals vs. Pirates Game 2: Betting Odds & Weather
Time: Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT
Money Line: Royals (-150), Pirates (+125)
Total Runs: Under 8.5 runs (-120), Over 8.5 runs (even)
Weather: Mostly Sunny, 83 degrees F, 16% precipitation, wind 5 mph in
Royals vs. Pirates Game 2: Injuries & Lineups
Injuries
Royals
- Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (elbow),
- Cole Ragans: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff),
- Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (ankle),
- Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (shoulder),
- Alec Marsh: 60-Day IL (shoulder),
- James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Pirates
- Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (back),
- Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder),
- Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder),
- Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Expected Lineups
Royals
- 2B J. India R
- SS Bobby Witt R
- 1B V. Pasquantino L
- 3B M. Garcia R
- DH S. Perez R
- RF J. Caglianone L
- LF Nick Loftin R
- C F. Fermin R
- CF Kyle Isbel L
Pirates
- 1B S. Horwitz L
- DH A. McCutchen R
- RF B. Reynolds S
- 2B N. Gonzales R
- CF Oneil Cruz L
- 3B K. Hayes R
- LF Tommy Pham R
- C Joey Bart R
- SS I. Kiner-Falefa R
Royals vs. Pirates Game 2: Picks and Prediction
Mitch Keller starts on the mound for the Pirates. He has a 3-10, 3.64 ERA record so far. He will face a Royals offense hitting at .246 in their last ten games. The Pirates collectively have also had a strong 2.09 ERA in the same stretch.
On the Royals side, Seth Lugo with a 6-5, 2.65 ERA record will start for them. He will have to put up a strong outing, especially against Tommy Pham who is hitting close to .300 with three homers in the last ten games.
The Royals are expected to be the favorites on the back of their strong defense.
Picks: Royals (-150), Under 8.5 runs
Prediction: Royals 4, Pirates 3