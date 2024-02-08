Blake Snell Rumors: Insider believes star pitcher is still 'waiting patiently' for a big deal

Blake Snell, the 2023 National League Cy Young award winner, has continued to grab headlines during this offseason and is expected to remain in the spotlight for the near future. Despite being connected to several franchises, Snell remains available in the free agent market.

According to baseball insider Jon Heyman, the left hander is not looking to sign with a team anytime soon. Snell is the top pitcher in free agency and is on the radar of many teams.

“Anyway, Blake Snell could be a while. I mean, look, great player. Bryce Harper didn't sign till February 28th five years ago. And we know that now. And we obviously that worked out $330 million. It was a record deal,” Jon Heyman said.

The NY Post’s Baseball columnist compared Snell’s move with first baseman Bryce Harper, who was available till late in the 2019 offseason and landed a 13-year, $330 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies.

“Not saying Snell's getting a record deal, but I still think there'll be a big deal out there for Snell at some point. He's obviously patient. He was just at the baseball writer dinner in New York. He gave a nice speech and was there,” Heyman added.

Blake Snell is represented by baseball agent Scott Boras, who is well known for securing high-paying deals for his clients by waiting late in the market cycle.

“Snell seems to be patient. Thank the Boras Corporation for all it's doing for him. And right now they're all kind of waiting patiently.”

Yankees were willing to offer above Carlos Rodon’s deal for Blake Snell

Blake Snell and agent Scott Boras previously turned down the New York Yankees offerm after which they signed Marcus Stroman to their bullpen.

The Yankees were reportedly ready to offer more than they did for Carlos Rodon to get Snell, as reported by Jon Heyman.

Rodon’s deal offers him $27 million annually for six years, totaling $162 million, and Heyman suggests that Snell wants more than $30 million each year.

