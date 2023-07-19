Boston Red Sox Trade Rumors: MLB insider suggests Chaim Bloom all in on veteran All-Star pitcher

The Boston Red Sox starting rotation has had a few issues this season mainly due to injuries for Chris Sale, Tanner Houck, and Garrett Whitlock. According to reports, Alex Cora's side is on the lookout for a pitcher before the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

In his column for MassLive, MLB Insider Sean McAdam suggested that the Red Sox are not interested in signing a frontline start, but rather get a pitcher who could stem the flow of runs.

"The Sox aren’t positioned to get into a bidding war for a front-line starter. Instead, they would do well to get someone who could give them five innings and keep the opposition to three runs or fewer."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

McAdam also said that Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom is keen on luring six-time All-Star Zack Greinke from the Kansas City Royals to Boston. The 39-year-old is on the team's wishlist alongside Detroit Tigers pitcher Michael Lorenzen.

"Other names that might fit: Detroit’s Michael Lorenzen and Kansas City’s Zack Greinke. The latter is well past his prime but has enough experience and guile to keep his team in most games. That’s precisely what the Red Sox could use."

Greinke has managed 64 strikeouts and 13 walks in 92.2 innings pitched for the Royals at a 5.44 ERA this season. Meanwhile, Lorenzen racked up 73 strikeouts and 25 walks in 93.2 innings pitched at a 3.75 ERA for the Tigers in 2023.

Can the Boston Red Sox reach the MLB Playoffs in 2023?

Boston Red Sox star Rafael Devers

The Boston Red Sox are fourth in the AL East with a 51-45 record. Alex Cora's team is nine games behind divisional leaders Tampa Bay Rays and still in the hunt for the playoffs.

While there's still a long way to go in the second half of the MLB season, the Red Sox will need to get their act right quickly to remain in the hunt for the postseason.

Boston will be eager to have its key players returning from injury and back in action for the business end of the season. Moreover, the Red Sox might look to consider trading for a few stars that can give them a boost for the playoffs.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault