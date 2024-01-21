Chicago Cubs Rumors: Club could pivot to Matt Chapman if they fail to land Cody Bellinger

As per MLB trade rumors, the Chicago Cubs remain one of the top teams to acquire the last few players. With some of the big names remaining on the free-agency list, the Cubs have a couple of options to choose from.

Cody Bellinger is one of the options, and it would make things easy to re-sign the star. However, with Matt Chapman around, the Cubs have their options open. As per Mark Feinstand of MLB.com, Chapman could be a top prospect if they fail to land Bellinger.

Chicago seems to have a budget in mind, and Bellinger might be too expensive at $200 million, compared to Champman.

Chicago Cubs could strike a better deal

If they fail to bring back Bellinger, they could have a chance to strike a better deal with Champman. One factor that can influence the deal is the fact that the Blue Jays have Isiah Kiner-Falefa as their third baseman. It makes sense for the Blue Jays to acquire Bellinger.

With Bellinger out due to the budget, Chapman is the next best shot for Chicago. Despite several teams showing interest in Chapman, the third baseman's market has been pretty low.

The San Francisco Giants are one of those teams reportedly interested in Chapman. The Giants have the budget to acquire Bellinger or Chapman but have yet to pitch in.

San Francisco manager Bob Melvin is familiar with Chapman during his stint with the Oakland Athletics but might allow San Francisco to connect with the player.

Given the present situation, the Blue Jays' acquisition of Bellinger could pave the way for Chicago to get a hold of Chapman. If the Giants are not keen on pursuing him, the Cubs might not want to squander an opportunity.

Acquiring Chapman is going to be beneficial for any team. The 30-year-old is a four-time Gold Glove winner and won the AL Platinum Glove in 2019. With the clock ticking, one of the aforementioned teams has a high probability of getting Bellinger or Champman.

Chicago seems to have a good opportunity, but things can change at any moment, as it depends on the team, players, and price. With time running out, free agents might jump at any opportunity coming their way.

