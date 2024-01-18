Chicago Cubs Rumors: Insider lists 3 relievers team could target to improve pitching strength

With the signing of pitcher Shota Imanaga and Cody Bellinger still on the radar, there could be more to come from the Chicago Cubs this offseason. According to an insider, the Cubs may aim to improve their pitching strength and there are three relievers they could target.

Insider Bruce Levine recently discussed some key points related to the Chicago Cubs on the "Mully & Haugh Show" on 670 The Score, as reported by Bleacher Nation’s Brett Taylor. Levine mentioned three relief pitchers who are of interest to the Cubs: Robert Stephenson, Ryne Stanek, and Adam Ottavino.

Ryne Stanek who was with Houston Astros last season, finished the 2023 season with a 4.09 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, and 51:21 K:BB in 50.2 innings. Stanek may not be a very impactful player but he could be valuable to the Cubs and a desirable addition to the team. Even though he didn’t have much of a notable performance last season, Levine says it’s a fair deal for the Cubs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Adam Ottavino has played better than ever with the New York Mets in the last two seasons, and the Cubs previously considered signing him, so their current interest is expected. Ottavino had one of the best seasons of his career with the Mets in 2022. However, last year was indeed a downturn compared to 2022 for Ottavino, as he recorded a 3.21 ERA and a 1-7 win-loss record.

Expand Tweet

Regarding Robert Stephenson, there have been rumors going on since November 2023 that the right-handed pitcher is attracting a lot of attention from not only the Clubs but other teams as well. Stephenson’s career wasn’t great until 2023, but after getting traded to the Tampa Bay Rays, his performance significantly improved. With the Pittsburgh Pirates, he had a 5.14 ERA, but after the trade, his performance increased to a 2.35 ERA.

Chicago Cubs could finalize the deal with Cody Bellinger

Discussing Cody Bellinger, Bruce Levine said the situation appears to be a ‘staring contest’ between the Chicago Cubs and Scott Boras. Bellinger and his agent, Boras are firm on their desired price for the free agent slugger and are demanding a contract package of more than $200 million, as per multiple reports.

Bellinger had a significant impact on Chicago in 2023. The Cubs had a better record (68 wins, 60 losses) when he played and a worse record (15 wins, 19 losses) vice-versa.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.