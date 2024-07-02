Cubs Trade Rumors: Multiple stars could be gone at deadline if club does not turn things around in July, per manager Craig Counsell

Things have not gone well for Craig Counsell and the Chicago Cubs lately. While starting the year off solid, they have run into nothing but problems, resulting in their current last-place status in the NL Central.

While in their slump, many have questioned whether the team would put slugger Cody Bellinger on the market. He would be a tough piece to let go, but it is something FanSided's Robert Murray believes needs to happen if the Cubbies get a good offer.

"I think they could end up being in denial that they should trade a guy like Cody Bellinger, but I think they have to be real with themselves" - said Murray.

Bellinger is the Cubbies' biggest piece and could bring back a good return. However, trading him would likely be the end of any real threat to make it back up the division standings.

Counsell was recently asked by The Athletic's Patrick Mooney what the club had to do to avoid being sellers at the deadline. His answer was pretty simple.

"I think we have to perform in July" - said Counsell.

It is not just Bellinger that could risk being traded, the team could clean house if they continue to falter. All eyes will be on this club as we inch closer and closer to the MLB trade deadline.

What teams could be interested in Cody Bellinger if the Cubs continue their cold streak?

If the Cubs did decide to put Cody Bellinger on the market, there would likely be multiple teams looking to be the slugger's next stop. He has played well this season, hitting .267/.327/.416 with nine home runs and 34 runs batted in.

One team that could look to land Bellinger is the New York Yankees. With the injury to Anthony Rizzo, Bellinger could be a big help in the Bronx. However, the team is a bit limited after acquiring Juan Soto in the offseason.

Another team that could make the move on Bellinger is the defending World Series champions, the Texas Rangers. They have struggled this year and could use a boost in the lineup and a versatile defender.

These likely would not be the only two teams giving Chicago's front office a call in regard to a Bellinger trade. If made available, he could be the top trade candidate on the market.

