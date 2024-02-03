Emmanuel Clase Trade Rumors: 2 teams expected to heavily pursue star closer, per reports

The offseason is now drawing to a close but there have still been some interesting rumors flying around recently. The Chicago Cubs and the Philadelphia Phillies are expected to target All-Star pitcher Emmanuel Clase to strengthen their roster.

The star player is currently in a five-year deal with a $20 million extension with the Cleveland Guardians. In Dec. 2023, the Phillies lost their reliever, Craig Kimbrel, who agreed a $13 million, one-year contract with the Baltimore Orioles.

Addressing the departure of Kimbrel, Brandon Scott of the Bleacher Report writes, “There is no clear replacement in sight," while further stating that Clase could be a potential addition to the team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Cubs have a good roster this season, but their bullpen could still use another reliever. To acquire Clase they might have to give up a couple of elite prospects.

Last season, Emmanuel Clase had a record of 3 wins and 9 losses with a 3.22 ERA in 72.2 innings pitched. The star pitcher was selected as an All Star in both 2022 and 2023.

Chicago Cubs recently finalized deal with veteran reliever Hector Neris

On Feb 1, the Cubs added reliever Hector Neris through a one year deal worth $9 million with a team option for the 2025. Neris is considered one of the most reliable and durable relievers fort the past few seasons.

The team designated Michael Rucker on assignment to make space on the 40 man roster. The veteran Neris has made atleast 70 appearances in each of his last three seasons. Last season the reliever had his career best 1.71 ERA in 71 games for the Houston Astros.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.