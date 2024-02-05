Gary Sanchez landing spots: 2 teams emerging as potential fits for ex-Yankees catcher, per insider

We are in the final weeks of the offseason and several free agents including catcher Gary Sanchez are still available in the market. With spring training just around the corner, it is expected that the free agents are going to actively find themselves a team to join for the 2024 season.

Sanchez’s last season ended early due to a fractured right wrist, placing him on the 60-day injured list through the end of the 2023 season. He sustained the injury in a game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Sept. 2023 while playing for the San Diego Padres.

The right hander became a free agent following the 2023 season, turning up for the Padres and the Mets during the year. As far as this season is concerned, there are two teams that might be potential fits for him, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. Feinsand believes the Los Angeles Angels and the Boston Red Sox are two great options for the two-way player.

The Angels have been interested in Sanchez for quite some time and they already have young catcher Logan O' Hoppe. The righty can play a backup role for the team and since he is capable of hitting well he can provide the Angels with a strong offensive presence.

The Red Sox already have catchers Reese McGuire and Connor Wong but Sanchez is considered better than both players. If the deal is completed it could prove to be quite beneficial for the Boston Red Sox.

Last year, Sanchez hit .217/.288/.492 with 19 home runs and 47 RBIs in 75 games. His batting average was the highest since his 2019 season with the New York Yankees.

Gary Sanchez is also on the Pittsburgh Pirates' radar

The Pittsburgh Pirates are also showing interest in Gary Sanchez, as reported by Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The team is likely interested in a cheap deal to acquire the 31-year-old at this point of the offseason.

Sanchez would be a good addition to the Pirates who could really use a catcher. The righty has been focusing on improving his defensive skills and it would be interesting to see where he will end up for the 2024 season.

