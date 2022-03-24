Los Angeles Dodgers rumors: NL team reportedly in talks with manager regarding a new contract, what this means for the ball club

The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly in talks with manager Dave Roberts to extend his contract. Roberts has been the manager of the Dodgers for the past six seasons, and the team has seen a lot of success with him at the helm.

In Dave Roberts' first six seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, he has compiled a record of 542-329 for a .622 winning percentage. On top of this, the team has won five NL West division titles, three NL Pennants, and a 2020 World Series title.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman The Dodgers continue to talk to manager Dave Roberts about a new contract, and word is it's getting closer. Roberts, one of the game's best managers, has a current 4-year deal that expires after the season.

Dave Roberts has been one of the game's best managers over the past six seasons. Given the Dodgers' accomplishments under Roberts' leadership, his extension is much deserved. The Dodgers won their first World Series in over 30 years in 2020. But for some, this achievement is still not enough for Roberts and the Dodgers.

Many fans and reporters have cited that, with all the talent the Los Angeles Dodgers have had over the past six years, to only have one World Series title is not good enough. Despite these criticisms, Roberts, as the team's manager, has brought a steady presence of winning.

Roberts may yet have his best team this upcoming season, and the pressure will be on him to deliver another championship to the Dodgers organization. Anything other than a championship this season could result in Roberts losing his job. This pressure year in, year out shows the challenges of managing for a passionate fan base that expects to win.

Los Angeles Dodgers 2022 Expectations

If Dave Roberts and the Dodgers do not win the title this season, it will be a major disappointment. I mean, look at the projected lineup, it's loaded.

Mookie Betts, OF Trea Turner, SS Freddie Freeman, 1B Justin Turner, 3B Max Muncy, DH Will Smith, C Chris Taylor, 2B Cody Bellinger, OF A.J. Pollock, OF

This lineup consists of three players who have won MVP awards at some point in their careers, as well as many players with multiple All-Star appearances and batting titles. When former MVP Cody Bellinger is batting 8th in your lineup, you know you have a loaded lineup.

Blake Harris @BlakeHarrisTBLA Freddie Freeman with a single the other way in his first Dodgers at bat Freddie Freeman with a single the other way in his first Dodgers at bat https://t.co/yMBuEnl9s9

Overall, it will be interesting to see whether Dave Roberts and the Los Angeles Dodgers can come up with a deal to keep Roberts past this season. How this season finishes may have a lot to do with whether or not Roberts will be around for the foreseeable future.

