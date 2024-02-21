MLB Expansion Rumors: Nashville, Salt Lake City potential candidates to join league

As Spring Training quickly approaches, fans can look forward to an expansion of the league in the future. This is something that MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has teased throughout the years.

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, a two-team expansion is "inevitable", with Nashville and Salt Lake City seen as the two frontrunners to land the next big league teams.

The league would reportedly like to add a team in the West and a team in the East. The last expansion happened in 1998 when Arizona and Tampa Bay joined the league.

Expanding the league to 32 teams could rearrange the divisions, and there is no telling how that could look. It could be more teams per division or more divisions. Currently, six divisions are made up of five teams each.

Which other cities could see a potential MLB expansion team?

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred (Image via Getty)

While Nashville and Salt Lake City seem like the front runners, they are not the only ones who could land an MLB expansion team. Portland, San Jose, Austin, Charlotte, Mexico City, Montreal and Vancouver were also mentioned.

Montreal and Vancouver are interesting picks here. The Toronto Blue Jays have an excellent fanbase, given they are the only Canadian team in the league. Would adding another team take away from their strong fanbase?

Mexico City is also another interesting choice. While there may not be a team in Mexico, the league will play games there this season. The Houston Astros will take on the Colorado Rockies on April 27-28 at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu.

While expanding to a city outside of the United States would make for a tougher season, there is no denying there would be fan support. Just look at the numbers from the London Series last year, where 110,000 fans bought tickets to get a firsthand look at some big league action.

