MLB Free Agency Rumors: New York Yankees open to negotiating extension with All-Star Aaron Judge, after watching his value skyrocket with hot start to 2022 season

The New York Yankees are reportedly open to extending the contract of Aaron Judge during the regular season, something that both sides were opposed to before Opening Day. This contract discussion was one of the biggest stories of the offseason, but with the two sides being unable to come to an agreement on a deal, they decided to let the season unfold and then resume negotiations.

This was a great move by the All-Star outfielder, who has had one of the best starts to the season of any player in the MLB. This has caused his already high value to improve to greater heights, and could make it even more difficult for the two sides to come to an agreement.

Brendan Kuty was the first to report the New York Yankees' willingness to resume negotiations, as he posted to Twitter.

Brendan Kuty @BrendanKutyNJ Source: The Yankees would be willing to continue contract talks with Aaron Judge at any point (and they have been willing this whole time) — nj.com/yankees/2022/0… Source: The Yankees would be willing to continue contract talks with Aaron Judge at any point (and they have been willing this whole time) — nj.com/yankees/2022/0…

"The Yankees would be willing to continue contract talks with Aaron Judge at any point" - @ Brendan Kuty

This does not come as a surprise, as Aaron Judge has quickly proven himself to be an MVP candidate in 2022 and is a key part of his team's success.

Aaron Judge has increased his value to the New York Yankees

New York Yankees v Baltimore Orioles

Everybody knew that the American League East would be one of the most competitive divisions in baseball, with the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays fighting for the top spot. What we are seeing right now is that the New York Yankees might be in a class of their own, with an MLB-best 27-9 record. The New York team is led by Aaron Judge, and he is on pace to have the best season of his career.

YES Network posted a tweet regarding just how good the three-time All-Star has been thus far in 2022.

YES Network @YESNetwork Aaron Judge is on an MVP-caliber pace to open up the 2022 season. Aaron Judge is on an MVP-caliber pace to open up the 2022 season. https://t.co/IgHFaDVHUZ

"Aaron Judge is on an MVP-caliber pace to open up the 2022 season" - @ YES Network

The numbers we are seeing him put up are frankly ridiculous, but if they can be maintained for the rest of the season, we may have a new highest paid player in the MLB.

This recent homer exemplifies the kind of start that the slugger has been off to, hitting homers just about everywhere he goes.

Fuzzy @fuzzyfromyt AARON JUDGE IS UNSTOPPABLE RIGHT NOW AARON JUDGE IS UNSTOPPABLE RIGHT NOW https://t.co/MtLOHz0ST0

"AARON JUDGE IS UNSTOPPABLE RIGHT NOW" - @ Fuzzy

This is not a one-year fluke that we are seeing either, the now 30-year-old has proven to be a consistently great player for the New York Yankees, and any fear of losing him has only increased after this stellar start to the 2022 season.

This interview, after a particularly dominant game from the New York Yankees star, was posted to YouTube by the YES Network and shows Judge's true value has increased due to his leadership ability.

After the start he has had, it is not surprising to see the team now willing to enter negotiations. If the outfielder chooses to cash in now and sign a long-term deal, it will be one of the best examples of "betting on yourself" in recent memory.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt