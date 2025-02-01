  • home icon
  MLB Rumors: AL East team reportedly offer Pete Alonso 3-year deal and Alex Bregman 6-year deal

MLB Rumors: AL East team reportedly offer Pete Alonso 3-year deal and Alex Bregman 6-year deal

By Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
Modified Feb 01, 2025 20:16 GMT
MLB Rumors: AL East team reportedly offer Pete Alonso 3-year deal and Alex Bregman 6-year deal
MLB Rumors: AL East team reportedly offer Pete Alonso 3-year deal and Alex Bregman 6-year deal

As we inch closer and closer to the start of camp, Pete Alonso and Alex Bregman's futures still have not been decided. Both sluggers still do not have a contract for the 2025 season, which will be here before we know it.

Both have been holding out, hoping teams would meet their demands. They want to be paid what they believe they are worth, but teams have not been budging on their demands.

However, one team is doing all they can to land either of the two. According to MLB insider Hector Gomez, the Toronto Blue Jays have offered Alonso a three-year deal and Bregman a six-year deal.

also-read-trending Trending

Toronto has been tied to Bregman for much of the winter. However, an official offer to Alonso is something new and it would be a home run for the fanbase if either signed with the Jays.

Time is running out on Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso to make a decision

MLB Free Agents - Pete Alonso and Alex Bregman (Photo via Getty)
MLB Free Agents - Pete Alonso and Alex Bregman (Photo via Getty)

Both Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso have been offered deals. While they necessarily might not be the value they were hoping for, the ball is now in their court.

For Bregman, he has an offer from the Houston Astros that seemed to be their last-ditch effort. They offered him a six-year, $156 million deal.

Meanwhile, Alonso was offered to re-sign with the New York Mets. His offer was for three years, valued at $70 million, but that is far less than what he is looking for.

Both sluggers will have to figure out which deal will better set themselves up for success in the future, and quickly. If they do not, they could get a late jump on spring training which can really affect a player's entire season.

Edited by Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
