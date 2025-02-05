MLB Rumors: NL Central team offer Alex Bregman four-year, $100M+ deal with opt-outs

The 2025 season is right around the corner and Alex Bregman still sits on the open market. The slugger's free agency has not gone how he would have liked so far with teams refusing to meet his demands.

The Houston Astros offered him just under his asking price of $30 million AAV, but it does not look like that will get it done. However, he now reportedly has another offer on the table to consider.

Chicago Cubs insider reported the Cubbies have made the two-time All-Star an offer. According to the report, they have offered him a four-year contract, worth north of $100 million.

Bregman would fit well with the Cubbies. They have a hole at third base as Vidal Brujan and Jon Berti are the options as of right now. Bregman would slide in and immediately take over the starting role.

The Detroit Tigers are still after Alex Bregman following big signing

The Detroit Tigers made a splash recently. They were able to sign Jack Flaherty and he will be returning to the club on a two-year, $35 million contract.

Flaherty spent half the season in Detroit before he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. This is a fantastic signing as Flaherty was at the top of his game, and this helps bolster their rotation.

However, that does not mean they are out on Alex Bregman. Multiple insiders have come out stating that the club is still looking for ways to sign the slugger.

Detroit has the money on the books to get a deal done, and adding Bregman would seriously move this team into a contending position. They already made a run in the postseason last year, and they would be a team to watch out for, especially in the American League.

