MLB Trade Rumors: Juan Soto trade chatter cools down after Washington Nationals announce they will not deal superstar outfielder

After much talk, it appears that Juan Soto will not be traded this summer after all. The 23-year-old Washington Nationals superstar has been rumored to potentially be traded at the deadline due to uncertaintly over an extension signing.

Jon Heyman reported earlier that the Washington Nationals will not be trading Juan Soto.

Heyman reports that the Nationals have no intent to trade Soto, because the team will change ownership soon, and all bidders have pleaded to keep Juan Soto, one of the best players in the game, on the team.

The Nationals are off to another losing season with a record of 18-32 and are in a current rebuild. While trading Soto has been rumored, it is highly unlikely and would make little sense for the Nationals organization to do so. Soto is a once-in-a-generation player who still has at least 10 seasons in his prime.

Juan Soto's career highlights

Soto is just 23 years old but has already solidified himself as one of the game's premier players. Soto entered the MLB back in 2018 when he was just 19 years old!

In his rookie year, Soto broke out with 22 home runs, 70 RBIs, and a .292 batting average in just 116 games. Soto finished second in the National League Rookie of the Year Award behind Ronald Acuna Jr.

He followed up his rookie campaign in 2019 by finishing in the top 10 of the NL MVP voting, hitting 34 home runs, driving in 110 runs, and batting .282. The Nationals also won the World Series for the first time ever, and Soto played a huge part in the team's October run.

The 2020 shortened season has been perhaps the best year of his career. Soto batted .351 with 13 home runs and 37 RBIs in only 47 games. He led the league in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, and OPS.

In 2021, Soto finished runner-up to Bryce Harper in the NL MVP race, as he led the league in walks and on-base percentage while also slugging .534 with an OPS of .999.

The 2022 season has been a bit of a disappointment so far, as he is batting just .232 with nine home runs and 16 RBIs. Despite having a low batting average, Soto does have an impressive on-base percentage of .379.

Overall, Soto is one of the best in the game and is going to be a Nationals player for the foreseeable future. For more news and updates, visit the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

