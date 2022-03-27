"Right now we're focused on what we have in camp" - New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman reportedly talking to Brett Garder's agent, what could this mean for the team's roster

The New York Yankees are reportedly talking to Brett Gardner's agent about the veteran reuniting with the team. Gardner has been a main stay in the Yankees lineup going back to 2008 and has been among the more popular Yankees over the years.

Brett Gardner has played his entire 14 year career with the New York Yankees and has been a solid contributor over the years. This article will look at what the addition of Brett Gardner could mean for the team's roster going forward.

Bryan Hoch @BryanHoch Brian Cashman has been in contact with Brett Gardner’s agent, but, “right now we’re focused on what we have in camp, to be honest.” Brian Cashman has been in contact with Brett Gardner’s agent, but, “right now we’re focused on what we have in camp, to be honest.”

What Brett Gardner brings to the New York Yankees

Signing Brett Gardner would give the Yankees a much-needed bench bat that provides the team depth and a veteran presence. Gardner has played his entire career with the team. Therefore, he would fit right back in with the clubhouse.

Gardner would most likely not be in the starting lineup, but with durability issues with players like Aaron Hicks, he may have to eventually be put in the starting lineup at some point. Gardner still plays exceptional defense and provides a strong throwing arm from any of the three outfield positions. The signing would make a lot of sense for both parties as Gardner still wants to play more and the Yankees could use him as a critical bench piece.

Brett Gardner's player bio

Brett Gardner was born on August 24, 1983 in Holly Hill, South Carolina. Gardner played baseball at the University of Charleston before being drafted in the 3rd round of the 2005 MLB June Amateur Draft by the Yankees.

Gardner made his major league debut on June 30, 2008 for the Yankees in a game against the Texas Rangers.

At the beginning of his career, he was known for his speed and defense. As his career progressed, Gardner would develop more power at the plate. This was highlighted by his 2019 season, where he hit 28 home runs and drove in 74 RBIs.

Gardner's career achievements include one All-Star appearance, a 2009 World Series title with the Yankees, and seven seasons of 20 or more stolen bases. In 2011, he led baseball with 49 steals.

Overall, Brett Gardner would be a much-needed signing for the Yankees that would provide them with another left-handed bat and needed depth in the outfield.

