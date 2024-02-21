New York Yankees Rumors: Payroll might hurt club's chances of landing another star, per report

Blake Snell, who remains available in free agency, is still on the New York Yankees’ radar. The left-hander was pursued by the Yankees throughout the offseason and was also offered a contract by them in January.

The Cy Young Award winner didn’t accept the deal at the time. The team is keeping an eye on another free agent, Jordan Montgomery, who can prove to be valuable for them.

According to a recent report by Brendan Kuty and Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, the Yankees’ willingness to acquire free agents may be affected by their competitive balance tax situation. It means that they will face a tax penalty of 110% on every dollar they spend above a certain limit.

Kuty and Kirschner explained it with an example that if the Yankees offer a $40 million contract of one year to a player, they would have to pay an additional $44 million in luxury tax penalties. It means the total amount they will have to pay is $84 million.

Despite this, it seems the franchise still has an offer available for Snell. The Yankees are aiming for the World Series and it doesn’t seem that paying additional money would stop them from making improvements to their roster.

The 31-year-old has won the Cy Young award twice and with the season just around the corner, he could prove to be a valuable addition to the team. Even if the Yankees don’t end up signing the lefty, there are chances that they can reunite with Montgomery.

Yankees attempting to acquire Chicago White Sox ace through trade

Another player the Yankees are looking to add to their starting rotation is the Chicago White Sox top pitcher Dylan Cease. The 28-year-old has been in trade rumors for quite some time and it seems quite certain that he will be traded, as reported by Patrick McAvoy of Sports Illustrated.

It is not yet known whether the trade will happen before the 2024 season starts or closer to the trade deadline. Cease can prove to be a good addition for the Yankees and can be pursued if the team skips on both Snell and Montgomery.

