Shohei Ohtani Trade Rumors: 2 new teams emerge in the chase to get Angels phenom as deadline approaches

The Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani is the hottest commodity in the MLB at the moment. The star slugger has attracted interest from the Baltimore Orioles and Arizona Diamondbacks with the trade deadline on the horizon.

Ohtani's future has become the most talked about topic ahead of the August 1 deadline. As the Angels are in danger of losing their star player as a free agent at the end of the season, teams are circling to enquire about any possible last-moment deals.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi has added two more names to a long list of possible suitors for the Japanese sensation. Interest from the Orioles and Braves "has been described as due diligence."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Whereas the Angels are holding onto their prized possession, they could be tempted to make a trade given the young prospects at the Orioles and Braves.

Jon Morosi @jonmorosi Sources: Orioles, DBacks among teams inquiring with the Angels about Shohei Ohtani’s trade availability.



Both clubs’ interest has been described as due diligence; both teams have the young talent base conducive to making a trade.



@MLBNetwork @MLBPipeline

"Sources: Orioles, DBacks among teams inquiring with the Angels about Shohei Ohtani’s trade availability. Both clubs’ interest has been described as due diligence; both teams have a young talent base conducive to making a trade." - Jon Morosi

Morosi noted that the Angels are "likely" to make any decision on a possible trade only after this week's series against the Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays.

Jon Morosi @jonmorosi Sources say the Angels’ internal discussions about a buy/sell decision remain ongoing.



Team officials are likely to wait until after the upcoming Tigers and Blue Jays series before determining if they’re willing to move Ohtani.



@MLBNetwork @MLBNetworkRadio

"Sources say the Angels’ internal discussions about a buy/sell decision remain ongoing. Team officials are likely to wait until after the upcoming Tigers and Blue Jays series before determining if they’re willing to move Ohtani." - Jon Morosi

The 29-year-old hitter's two-way ability has piqued the interest of several teams this season with the Diamondbacks and Orioles making a push for the playoffs.

The Orioles lead the AL East ahead of Monday's series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Diamondbacks rank second in the NL West at 54-46 as they enter a series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

All eyes are on Shohei Ohtani ahead of trade deadline

The Angels' MLB season has been in the spotlight due to Ohtani's possible trade. They are in third place in the AL West and remain on the fringes of the playoff hunt.

Consecutive series victories against the New York Yankees and the Pittsburgh Pirates make a strong case for the franchise to hold onto the services of the Japanese star.

However, with the club waiting to decide on their star slugger's future, plenty of interest is expected from teams around the league in the coming days.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!