"This is nuts" - NBA star Donovan Mitchell reacts to Juan Soto's blockbuster trade to San Diego Padres

The impact of Juan Soto's trade has been felt well beyond the world of baseball.

While MLB fans freaked out as they learned who the Padres gave up to land the Nationals' outfielder, one NBA star weighed in on the move.

"This is nuts," Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell wrote on Twitter. Mitchell commented on the Bleacher Report post showing Soto with current Padres Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. and described them as the new big three.

Mitchell is a fan of the New York Mets, so he would have been happy to see Soto leave a division rival. He would have preferred him to end up on his favorite team, though.

Matt Weyrich @ByMattWeyrich Juan Soto after receiving a standing ovation from Nationals fans tonight: "Just going out there, keep playing hard for those fans out there because I know, like they were saying, they love me, so I'm just gonna give them love back."

In his final game as a National on Monday versus the Mets, Soto hit a solo home run and received a standing ovation from the Washington crowd.

Juan Soto joins trio of stars in San Diego

With his move across the country to California, Soto will jump right into a playoff race. The Padres sit in the second National League Wild Card spot and would make the playoffs if the season ended now.

While the acquisition of Soto offers a short-term reward this season, San Diego's future looks a lot better after the deal. At 23 years old, Soto joins Tatis Jr., also 23, as centerpieces of the Padres for years to come.

Tatis Jr. is under contract until 2034 after he signed a 14-year, $340 million deal. Soto reportedly turned down a $440 million deal from the Nationals earlier this season, so it will cost San Diego a lot to keep him.

mlb.updates365 @mlb_updates365 The best young duo Major League Baseball has ever seen



Juan Soto + Fernando Tatis Jr. are both San Diego Padres The best young duo Major League Baseball has ever seenJuan Soto + Fernando Tatis Jr. are both San Diego Padres https://t.co/Cb8YTLfazG

Manny Machado also makes $30 million per year through 2028 but is 30 years old.

The reported return of Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell was a huge haul of prospects. It included pitchers Mackenzie Gore and Jarlin Susana, outfielders James Wood and Robert Hassell III, and shortstop C.J. Abrams.

Abrams, Wood, and Hassell III are three of the Padres' top prospects, so the team has made a move to win now and has given up future talent to do so.

