"S**t. Tim Anderson just tore his groin or something. This is bad,""Tim Anderson got injured today, I hate sports" - Chicago White Sox fans think team might be doomed after Tim Anderson leaves game with groin injury

Just days after making news around the MLB for his altercation with New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson, Chicago White Sox infielder Tim Anderson might be headed to the injury list with a groin injury.

It was the fifth inning, and the Chicago White Sox shortstop was fielding a ground ball off the bat of Chicago Cubs' catcher P.J. Higgins. Anderson threw the ball to first and then went down in pain. Reporters noted that Anderson favored his right side as he was helped off the field by the team's medical staff.

Shortly after, the White Sox told the press that Anderson suffered a right groin strain. Fans are hoping it's mild, but that doesn't seem to be the case. Anderson was in a fair bit of pain going off the field.

Chicago White Sox fans think team might be doomed after Tim Anderson leaves game with groin injury

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson appeared to be in quite a bit of pain this afternoon

This season hasn't been going well for the White Sox. They have a winning percentage lower than .500 with a 22-23 record. Tim Anderson has been the club's best player by far. He owns a sizzling .356 batting average, which ranks among the league's best.

Fans think his injury, if serious, could prove fatal to the team's success. This user thinks it's time to call quits on 2022.

TheMoncadaArmada @HashTagWhiteSox If Tim Anderson is out for an extended period of time, I’m going to go ahead and say that this season is officially over. #WhiteSox If Tim Anderson is out for an extended period of time, I’m going to go ahead and say that this season is officially over. #WhiteSox

"If Anderson is out for an extended period of time, I’m going to go ahead and say that this season is officially over. #WhiteSox" - @TheMoncadaArmada

This fan had a similar train of thought. Anderson has carried the White Sox's offense this season. Without him, the rest of the team has lots of slack to pick up.

Josh Nelson @soxmachine_josh If Tim Anderson is seriously hurt, that's the season with how poorly this offense is performing. If Tim Anderson is seriously hurt, that's the season with how poorly this offense is performing.

"If Anderson is seriously hurt, that's the season with how poorly this offense is performing." - @Josh Nelson

This user doesn't care if you cheer for the Yankeess, Red Sox, or White Sox. He thinks a Tim Anderson injury is bad for the entire sport of baseball.

Michael Gorman @MichaelGorman I don't care what team you root for, a Tim Anderson injury is bad for baseball. #CHCvsCWS I don't care what team you root for, a Tim Anderson injury is bad for baseball. #CHCvsCWS

"I don't care what team you root for, an Anderson injury is bad for baseball. #CHCvsCWS" - @Michael Gorman

This user agrees. Anderson is a huge ambassador for the game. When he's out, TV numbers go down.

PEY SHIESTY.eth @PeyMickey tim anderson being hurt is absolutely horrible for the sport if he’s out long term tim anderson being hurt is absolutely horrible for the sport if he’s out long term

"anderson being hurt is absolutely horrible for the sport if he’s out long term" - @PEY SHIESTY.eth

This White Sox fan had some bad luck. She bought an "Anderson" jersey while attending the White Sox game, and he went down with an injury shortly after.

kayla dos @kaylados I’m at the White Sox game and went and bought a Tim Anderson jersey and the SECOND I sat down in my seat after buying it, he got hurt. I’m sorry Tim I’m at the White Sox game and went and bought a Tim Anderson jersey and the SECOND I sat down in my seat after buying it, he got hurt. I’m sorry Tim

"I’m at the White Sox game and went and bought a Tim Anderson jersey and the SECOND I sat down in my seat after buying it, he got hurt. I’m sorry Tim" - @kayla dos

Running away from your problems can, sometimes, solve them. This fan couldn't handle the pain of watching Anderson walk off the field. That means it's "beer and patio time."

DJ musterd @cwsdjt Tim Anderson being hurt took me out. It’s beer and patio time. Can’t deal with this. Tim Anderson being hurt took me out. It’s beer and patio time. Can’t deal with this.

"Tim Anderson being hurt took me out. It’s beer and patio time. Can’t deal with this." - @DJ musterd

It's a sad day for White Sox fans. This one now hates sports, but probably just for today.

Colin Ballin @ColinBallinMMA Tim Anderson got injured today, I hate sports Tim Anderson got injured today, I hate sports

"Tim Anderson got injured today, I hate sports" - @Colin Ballin

There's not much of a better way to put it than this fan did. Anderson's injury is "bad bad bad" for the White Sox.

Daddy R. @MFRockwell



This is bad.



Bad bad bad for the Shit. Tim Anderson just tore his groin or something.This is bad.Bad bad bad for the @whitesox Shit. Tim Anderson just tore his groin or something. This is bad.Bad bad bad for the @whitesox

"S**t. Anderson just tore his groin or something. This is bad. Bad bad bad for the @whitesox" - @Daddy R.

South-side Chicago residents will be nervously biting their fingernails until they recieve an injury status update.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe