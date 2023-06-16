San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. had a fantastic game on Wednesday. The slugger showcased all five tools in his team's victory over the Cleveland Guardians.

One play in particular impressed fans around the league. Cleveland hitter Amed Rosario snuck in a single right past the first base bag. As he was rounding first base, Tatis Jr. had his eyes set on second base but threw the ball to first, getting Rosario out.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia This no-look throw by Tatis 🤯 This no-look throw by Tatis 🤯 https://t.co/OQTGjcMrZ3

Not often do fans see no-look plays in the game of baseball. That's typically reserved for basketball and football, with players like Patrick Mahomes and the incredible no-look passes he makes.

It's a tough out for Rosario, as he was truly deeked by Tatis Jr. The last thing he was expecting was the ball to be delivered to first base on a line. It was an incredibly smart play from a guy with little outfield experience.

"Tatis channeling his inner Mahomes!" one fan tweeted.

"He's so great for the game, man. High entertainment," another fan tweeted.

Fans are impressed with how talented Fernando Tatis Jr. is. Primarily a shortstop, the San Diego Padres moved him to the outfield with their logjam of middle infielders, and he's stepped right up.

Dane @EnadZT @JomboyMedia Cameraman deserves a ton of praise on how well they were able to pivot the correct way. @JomboyMedia Cameraman deserves a ton of praise on how well they were able to pivot the correct way.

Fernando Tatis Jr. didn't just wow fans with this play. He also had three extra-base hits, including a home run, two stolen bases, and a run scored.

As Fernando Tatis Jr. and others catch fire, things are starting to turn around for the San Diego Padres

Cleveland Guardians v San Diego Padres

It's no secret that the San Diego Padres have been one of baseball's most disappointing teams this season. After creating a lot of hype in the offseason, they have come out this season, and have fallen flat on their faces.

Going into Thursday, San Diego is fourth in the National League West with a record of 33-34. They are seven games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks, who have come out in full force this season.

Things have started to turn around lately. San Diego is 7-10 in their last 10 games. One of the reasons for this turnaround is Gary Sanchez. The former New York Mets catcher has caught fire after being DFA'd. In 14 games with the Padres, Sanchez has six home runs.

It's great that this team is finally showing signs of life. Their roster is too talented to keep underperforming all season.

