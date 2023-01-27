In news of the seemingly obvious, Juan Soto may not be with the San Diego Padres for the long term. MLB analyst Borna Nazari tweeted a report Thursday that executives are coming to grips that the 24-year-old superstar may move on to greener pastures upon becoming a free agent in two years.

Nazari was simply relaying information that Padres beat reporter Dennis Lin had made public earlier. However, the news was still met with a collective "duh" from the majority of the San Diego fanbase.

Christopher Chadwick @lonestarfriar @thehogwatch Is that really news? Of course it’s gonna be difficult to keep a generational talent represented by Boras. @thehogwatch Is that really news? Of course it’s gonna be difficult to keep a generational talent represented by Boras.

Michael @jenky14 @thehogwatch Yea and water is wet just realizing that now lol @thehogwatch Yea and water is wet just realizing that now lol

San Diego Padres general manager AJ Preller stunned the baseball world by acquiring Soto and first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals last August. San Diego dealt away many of its prized prospects in the swap, which came after Soto turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract extension offer from the Nationals.

Many a San Diegan likely hoped that Soto would play the next decade-plus with the Padres. Meanwhile, most baseball insiders at the time assumed it was a "win now, pay later" deal for Preller's squad.

San Diego did exceed playoff expectations last season by advancing to the National League Championship Series. Their run included a four-game upset of their Western Division rival, the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers finished 22 games ahead of San Diego in the 2022 NL West race before succumbing to the Padres in the NL Division Series.

Many fans hope that Juan Soto can help the San Diego Padres win their inaugural World Series championship in either 2023 or 2024 before he heads elsewhere.

Brian Gorley @BrianGorley @thehogwatch Lets hope Soto does a great job of producing, to raise his value even more, and then ship him off to the AL for a nice major-ready prospect list after this pennant-winning season. We'll need to reload, to win again, anyway, with expiring contracts. @thehogwatch Lets hope Soto does a great job of producing, to raise his value even more, and then ship him off to the AL for a nice major-ready prospect list after this pennant-winning season. We'll need to reload, to win again, anyway, with expiring contracts.

LingerersTv @Hiloshark @thehogwatch He'll be traded summer 2024 if they can't. @thehogwatch He'll be traded summer 2024 if they can't.

Other fans took a more philosophical view of baseball as a business and simply hoped the Padres would get something for Soto rather than letting him leave for nothing.

Robert Ascencio @arasc731 @thehogwatch If that is really true and they feel that way, recommend trading Soto at the deadline and get a nice package for him to help build for the present and future. It just seems weird they may have the $ and drive for Othani and not Soto. @thehogwatch If that is really true and they feel that way, recommend trading Soto at the deadline and get a nice package for him to help build for the present and future. It just seems weird they may have the $ and drive for Othani and not Soto.

R Ely @REly08843729 @thehogwatch After 23 season padres should way all options whether to keep Sota or make the best trade possible that will help replenish the farm system with major league ready Talent. @thehogwatch After 23 season padres should way all options whether to keep Sota or make the best trade possible that will help replenish the farm system with major league ready Talent.

For some fans, forget Soto. Bring on Shohei Ohtani, the Los Angeles Angels pitching/hitting phenomenon that is scheduled to be a free agent next winter.

San Diego Padres, Juan Soto in "win now" mode

Juan Soto #22 of the San Diego Padres runs the bases following a solo home run

The San Diego Padres are far from what could be considered a historically successful major league franchise. In 54 seasons, the Padres have advanced to the playoffs just seven times.

However, two of those playoff appearances have resulted in them winning the National League pennant. Unfortunately, in the Padres' pair of World Series appearances, they had the misfortune of facing two of the greatest teams baseball has had to offer. They went toe-to-toe with the 1984 Detroit Tigers and the 1998 New York Yankees.

Out of nine World Series games, the Padres have won only one. San Diegans are hoping Juan Soto helps change that, no matter how long he remains with the team.

