The San Diego Padres are in good hands with the prospects in their organization. As Spring Training nears, Baseball America has released its top-100 prospects list for the 2023 season. On this list sit two Padres players, Jackson Merrill and Dylan Lesko.

The team would have had four players on the list if they had kept James Wood and Robert Hassell III. But these two players were essential in completing the Juan Soto trade.

Padres top-100 prospects, according to Baseball America: Jackson Merrill (No. 22), Dylan Lesko (69). Two prospects who were traded for Juan Soto are also on the list: James Wood (11), Robert Hassell III (57).

Merrill is a highly touted shortstop who many believe will have a bright future in the league. He touts an above-average glove with great power at the plate. Lesko is a right-handed pitcher who was drafted out of high school with the 15th pick overall in last year's MLB Draft.

Lesko was initially slated to attend Vanderbilt University before being drafted. Before tearing his UCL, he was considered the best pitcher in high school last season. He had Tommy John surgery shortly after that and is scheduled to return to baseball in 2024.

"Merrill gonna be a stud," one fan explained.

"What a 2021 draft by Preller," another fan tweeted.

But gonna miss James Woods

While the team lost a good portion of its prospects in the Juan Soto trade, the move had to be made. Their championship window is open, and they needed a player that would contribute right away.

"The Padres farm system is dead after the Soto trade" but they have two in the top 100 with one of them being in the top 25 and they just signed the top international prospect who is projected to be the next big thing... don't forget the Padres scouting is among the best

Salas and Snelling

Wood has the potential to hurt. Hassell is already slipping. You know what won't hurt? Juan Soto hitting 40 nukes in a Padres uniform in 2023.

San Diego Padres fans are ready to see these two continue to develop into MLB-ready players. It won't be long before Jackson Merrill and Dylan Lesko are called up.

The San Diego Padres have a scary lineup heading into the 2023 season

Los Angeles Angels v San Diego Padres

The Padres understand that their championship window is open, and they plan to do everything they can to maximize that. That was true last year when they made the deal for Soto and later traded for relief pitcher Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers.

They made a splash in free agency this year by signing Xander Bogaerts as the team's starting shortstop. This moves a returning Fernando Tatis Jr. to the outfield to play next to Soto. The Padres are also going to get a full year from Soto. Lastly, you can't forget about Manny Machado and the season he had last year.

This team stacks up against any of the other juggernaut sides in the MLB. It'll be interesting to see just how well they do this season. Were these trades and acquisitions enough to topple the league?

