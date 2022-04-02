San Diego Padres now discussing trade package that could send Eric Hosmer and right-hander Chris Paddack to New York in exchange for first baseman Dominic Smith

The San Diego Padres are reportedly in negotiations that could send first baseman Eric Hosmer to the New York Mets. Along with Hosmer, right-handed starter Chris Paddack is reportedly on the chopping block as the Padres look to acquire first baseman Dominic Smith.

"The Padres and the Mets have discussed a trade concept involving Eric Hosmer, Chris Paddack and Dom Smith, sources tell @TheAthletic" - @ Dennis Lin

With Pete Alonso currently a safe write-in for the Mets lineup at first base, the Mets are likely looking to unload Smith, who played 145 games for the Mets last year. Now that the National League has adopted universal DH, that will likely be where Hosmer is going should the move be executed before opening day 2022.

Why the San Diego Padres have the room to make this move

Eric Hosmer has a mammoth contract. Currently, the 38-year-old is making about $18 million per year. This comes after the San Diego Padres inked an 8-year, $144 million contract before the 2018 season.

Since then, Hosmer has not quite measured up to his exorbitant salary.

Dominic Smith of the New York Mets

The former Gold Glove Award winner appeared in 151 games for the Padres last season. During that time, he managed 12 home runs and 65 RBIs. Although those aren't terrible, the fact of the matter is that the Padres paid over $275,000 for every run Hosmer drove home.

Dominic Smith had 11 home runs and 58 RBIs last season. With these nearly identical numbers to Hosmer in 2021, the Padres will get a massive discount and, hopefully, attain the same results.

Michael Hawk @mlbhawk Hearing that the #Padres and #Mets rumored deal involving Chris Paddack and Eric Hosmer for Dom Smith is done. Hearing that the #Padres and #Mets rumored deal involving Chris Paddack and Eric Hosmer for Dom Smith is done.

"Hearing that the #Padres and #Mets rumored deal involving Chris Paddack and Eric Hosmer for Dom Smith is done." - @ Michael Hawk

The San Diego Padres are also reportedly looking to sweeten the pot with right-handed starter Chris Paddack. Paddack, freshly 26, had a 7-7 record last season with an ERA of 5.07.

The general manager of the San Diego Padres, A.J. Preller, has the skill in his pitching staff to potentially let Paddack go. Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove are the core of the rotation.

In New York, the young Paddack may gain valuable pitching experience in the room with seasoned and decorated baseball vets like Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom.

Whatever the results of these rumors, one thing is for sure, both teams will be looking to improve on their records from last season and will be looking to give a performance that their respective fanbases can be proud of.

Edited by Windy Goodloe