On Saturday, the San Francisco Giants dropped a heartbreaker to the Detroit Tigers in extra innings. The Tigers came back to win the game in the 10th inning 7-6 with an RBI single off the bat of Miguel Cabrera.

It was a tough game to lose as the Giants got out to an early lead in the game. Going into the fourth inning, they had a 6-1 lead, but that would be all the scoring the team would do on the day.

The Tigers played a fantastic game. Only one hitter failed to get a hit for Detroit in their comeback win. Javier Baez was exceptional as he was the only Tigers player to record two hits.

The Giants couldn't get their bats going during the back half of the game. Saturday's loss brings San Francisco to a 5-9 record, sitting at the bottom of the National League West.

"This is getting heart breaking" one fan tweeted.

"Not even mad any more, this just seems to be our standard now this season" another fan tweeted.

San Francisco Giants fans aren't happy with the start of their team. They're playing lackluster baseball, and it doesn't seem to be improving.

Fans are eager to witness a shift. They can't keep playing like this all season, especially against the clubs in their division.

What's going on with the San Francisco Giants?

While the San Francisco Giants didn't have the biggest expectations heading into the season, fans didn't think they would start this badly. They've lost their last three games and are in danger of being swept by the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

The team has only won one series in the year so far. It came against the Chicago White Sox, who had a starting pitcher tipping his pitches.

Injuries and a lack of a bonafide superstar is hurting this team. They'll be without catcher Roberto Perez for the season as he underwent rotator cuff surgery. Another catcher, Joey Bart, was on the IL for the start of the season as he was dealing with a back issue. This left much of the catching duties to Blake Sabol.

Outside of the catching position, the team is dealing with an injury to Joc Pederson. Pederson is on the IL with wrist inflammation. Pair this injury with injuries to Mitch Haniger, Austin Slater, and Michael Conforto. The team has been left scrambling all season long.

