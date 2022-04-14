San Francisco Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson claims Mike Shildt's remarks had 'undertones of racism'

Baseball fans witnessed history yesterday. Antoan Richards, first base coach for the San Francisco Giants, was ejected in the third-inning, which allowed Alyssa Nakken to become the first female coach on the field. However, according to Richards, the situation is more complicated than that.

What is Antoan Richardson's Side of the Story?

Antoan Richardson claimed that San Diego Padres third base coach Mike Shildt walked over to the Giants dugout and said:

"You need to control that motherf---er" -Mike Shildt

This probably would not have been such a big deal if Shildt and Richardson were both white. However, Shildt is white, and Richardson is black. Richardson believes Shildt would have never made that comment if he (Richardson) was white and claims that there were "undertones of racism" when he said it.

Richardson was not only disappointed in Shildt's behavior. He was also disappointed in the umpires for throwing him out and believes that his ejection allows Mike Shildt to keep talking a certain way to black players.

Antoan Richardson's Background

Antoan Richardson grew up in the Bahamas but moved to Boca Raton, Florida as a teenager and played baseball at American Heritage High School. He went on to play baseball at Palm Beach Community College and Vanderbilt University.

Richardson was drafted in the 35th round of the 2005 MLB Draft by the San Francisco Giants. Richardson became a career minor league player but was called up by the Atlanta Braves in September of 2011. He went 2-4 with one stolen base.

Richardson was also called up the New York Yankees in in September of 2014. He went 5-16 and stole five bases. Richardson retired from baseball in 2017 but joined the San Francisco Giants staff in 2019. He was named the Giants first base coach before the 2021 season and coaches Giants outfields and baserunners.

Edited by Jason Birkelbach