San Francisco Giants vs Cincinnati Reds Prediction & Match Preview - May 27th | MLB Season 2022

The San Francisco Giants travel to the Great American Ballpark for game one of their three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds. This will be the first time the two teams will face off in over a year.

The Reds, on the other hand, fell to the Cubs after pulling off an upset against the Toronto Blue Jays three days ago.

Match Details

Fixture: San Francisco Giants vs Cincinnati Reds.

Date & Time: Friday, May 27, 6:40 PM EDT.

Venue: Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati, Ohio.

San Francisco Giants Preview

Fresh off an exhilirating win against the New York Mets, the San Francisco Giants have finally ended their five-game losing spell. The Giants outlasted the Mets in a 13-12 come-from-behind win yesterday.

They can thank Joc Pederson for his three-home run and eight RBI performance last night. This could just be the morale boost that the Bay Area boys need to make up for lost ground in their division.

Against a lowly Cincinnati Reds team, they should flex their offensive firepower against a pitching staff that has surrendered a league-worst 231 earned runs this season.

Key Player - Joc Pederson

San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson

Joc Pederson had a historic night against the Mets. He became the first Giants player to hit three home runs in a home game since Barry Bonds in 1994. His third blast was a three-run shot to tie the game at 11 in the bottom of the eighth inning. The ball landed in McCovey Cove and, of course, was recovered by Giants fan McCovey Cove Dave.

"🚨 TIE GAME 🚨 Joc Pederson's THIRD homer tonight puts him at a career-high 7 RBI 🔥 (via @SFGiants)" - @ FOX Sports: MLB

Forgive the hype, but even if you discount the three homers that Pederson hit in the last game, he still comfortably leads the Giants in dingers. He now has ten homers, three doubles, and 22 RBIs on 26 base hits this season.

San Francisco Giants Projected Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Carlos Rodon.

Darin Ruf, 1B Mike Yastrzemski, CF Wilmer Flores, 3B Joc Pederson, LF Brandon Crawford, SS Thairo Estrada, 2B Stuart Fairchild, RF Joey Bart, C Tommy La Stella, DH

Cincinnati Reds Preview

There is no denying the fact that this year, the Reds are just rebuilding and ready to let their 12-30 start be long gone from the memory once the season ends. They did, however, managed to stun the Blue Jays in Toronto a few days ago with the help of Toronto's own, Joey Votto.

The game against the Giants, on the other hand, would give the Reds a tough test as, even though San Francisco have recently won their game, they are still on a mini-slump and would need to prove that the win against the Mets wasn't a fluke. If the Reds want to make a statement against a playoff caliber opponent in the National League, this would be the perfect time and opponent to do so.

Key Player - Tyler Naquin

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tyler Naquin

After the Reds' outfield was dismantled and sold off for parts, Tyler Naquin remained. Naquin is averaging .270/.319/.492 with an OPS of .842. He has five homers, 11 doubles, a triple, three stolen bases, and 22 RBIs on 34 base hits this season.

Bobby Nightengale @nightengalejr Congrats to Tyler Naquin, who wins the prestigious Ohio Cup Most Outstanding Player award. He’s the first Reds position player to win it since Kristopher Negron in 2014. Congrats to Tyler Naquin, who wins the prestigious Ohio Cup Most Outstanding Player award. He’s the first Reds position player to win it since Kristopher Negron in 2014.

"Congrats to Tyler Naquin, who wins the prestigious Ohio Cup Most Outstanding Player award. He’s the first Reds position player to win it since Kristopher Negron in 2014." - @ Bobby Nightengale

The former first-round pick has been a consistent base threat throughout his career in the league. Look for him to punish a struggling Giants pitching staff.

Cincinnati Reds Projected Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Vladimir Gutierrez.

Tyler Naquin, RF Brandon Drury, 2B Tommy Pham, LF Joey Votoo, 1B Tyler Stephenson, C Mike Moustakas, DH Nick Senzel, CF Kyle Farmer, SS Colin Moran, 3B

San Francisco Giants vs Cincinnati Reds Prediction

The Giants are coming off a huge win against a playoff-caliber New York Mets squad. The Reds, on the other hand, are just experimenting and tinkering with things to make the transition of their prospects as comfortable as possible. This one should be academic. Giants win, 6-2.

Watch: NBCS BA (Giants), Bally Sports Ohio (Reds).

Listen: KNBR 680 (Giants), WLW 700 (Reds).

