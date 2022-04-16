San Francisco Giants vs Cleveland Guardians: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups - April 16th, 2022 | MLB 2022

The San Francisco Giants travel to the home of the Cleveland Guardians for an April 16 matchup. Both teams are currently on the right side of .500, so this Saturday's matchup will be an exciting battle to watch. As these teams get deeper into the season, both of their expectations will be further defined, and this April 16 game will be a great measuring stick.

The San Francisco Giants are looking to repeat as National League West champions in 2022, and they have the roster needed to do it. With Joc Pederson and Brandon Belt leading the team into Cleveland, they have all the tools needed to win the series.

The Cleveland Guardians have been a great surprise to start the 2022 season, with a high level offensive output that very few predicted. Steven Kwan has been one of the best players in the MLB thus far and is a huge part of their early success.

San Francisco Giants Injury Report

The visiting team is relatively healthy coming into this game, with important pieces missing in their bullpen. While shortstop Brandon Crawford does appear on this injury report, he is expected to play on April 16.

Player Name Status Reason LaMonte Wade Jr. Out Knee Injury Evan Longoria Out Unspecified Injury Tommy La Stella Out Achilles Injury Brandon Belt Day-To-Day Knee Injury Brandon Crawford Day-To-Day Unspecified Injury Tyler Rogers Out Personal Reasons

Cleveland Guardians Injury Report

The home team has been very lucky with their lack of injuries to start the season, and will take the field in Cleveland at near full strength. With Steven Kwan returning to the lineup, the home team has a chance to prove themselves against one of the top teams in the MLB.

Player Name Status Reason Josh Naylor Out Lower Leg Injury Luke Maile Out Unspecified Injury Nolan Jones Day-To-Day Ankle Injury

San Francisco Giants vs Cleveland Guardians Predicted Batting Orders

San Francisco Giants

Mike Yastrzemski, RF Brandon Belt, 1B Darin Ruf, DH Joc Pederson, LF Brandon Crawford, SS Wilmer Flores, 3B Thairo Estrada, 2B Steven Duggar, CF Joey Bart, C

Cleveland Guardians

Myles Straw, CF Steven Kwan, LF Jose Ramirez, 3B Franmil Reyes, DH Amed Rosario, SS Owen Miller, 1B Oscar Mercado, RF Andres Gimenez, 2B Austin Hedges, C

San Francisco Giants vs Cleveland Guardians Predicted Starting Pitcher Rotations

San Francisco Giants

Anthony DeSclafani is starting the game for the Giants

Anthony DeSclafani will be taking the mound to start the game on April 16, and will look to bring the consistency that he is known for. Longtime starter for the Cincinnati Reds, Anthony DeSclafani has a 4.91 ERA this season and will seek to improve that mark on Saturday in Cleveland.

Cleveland Guardians

Cal Quantrill is like most Canadians, just happy to be here

Cal Quantrill, the Canadian pitcher who started his career with the San Diego Padres, will be starting for the home team on April 16. If Cal Quantrill can maintain his 3.60 ERA he will put his team in the perfect position to come away with the win.

On Saturday, April 16, Cleveland will play host to what should be a great baseball game, and with both teams coming in at near full strength, could steal the show this weekend.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt