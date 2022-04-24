San Francisco Giants vs Milwaukee Brewers Prediction & Match Preview - April 25th | MLB Season 2022

National League West powerhouse the San Francisco Giants travel to the American Family Field in Wisconsin to face off against the Milwaukee Brewers for just one game. They will then head on back to the West Coast for a two-game Bay Bridge Series while the Brewers travel to the Steel City to face the Pirates.

It will be a duel of star pitchers as reigning National League Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes has been confirmed to start for Milwaukee, while All-Star Carlos Rodon will be taking the mound for San Francisco.

Match Details

Fixture: San Francisco Giants vs Milwaukee Brewers.

Date & Time: Monday, April 25, 6:10 p.m. EDT.

Venue: American Family Field, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

San Francisco Giants Preview

The reigning NL West champions are off to a good start this year. At the time of writing, the Giants have a 10-5 record. They've won all but one of their season series so far, with the loss coming into the hands of the New York Mets. This is thanks to the absurd bullpen that San Francisco boasts. Their pen is pitching a 1.78 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP only giving up 12 earned runs while striking out 50.

Key Player - Carlos Rodon

Carlos Rodon leads the league in strikeouts

Carlos Rodon is off to a blazing start to the season. In his three starts so far, he has won two games with a 1.06 ERA and 0.82 WHIP while only issuing eight hits and fanning out 29 batters.

Kevin McAlpin @KevinMcAlpin Current Major League strikeout leaders:



Carlos Rodon (29)

Kyle Wright (26)

Shohei Ohtani (26)

Shane McClanahan (24)

Max Scherzer (23) Current Major League strikeout leaders:Carlos Rodon (29)Kyle Wright (26)Shohei Ohtani (26)Shane McClanahan (24)Max Scherzer (23)

"Current Major League strikeout leaders: Carlos Rodon (29), Kyle Wright (26), Shohei Ohtani (26), Shane McClanahan (24), Max Scherzer (23)" - @ Kevin McAlpin

It would be a treat for the fans to see him duel with the defending NL Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes and see who comes out on top.

San Francisco Giants Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Carlos Rodon

Mike Yastrzemski, RF Brandon Belt, 1B Darin Ruf, DH Joc Pederson, LF Brandon Crawford, SS Wilmer Flores, 3B Thairo Estrada, 2B Marcelo Dubon, CF Joey Bart, C

Milwaukee Brewers Preview

The National League Central champions are off to a so-so start to the season. They have a 9-6 record at the time of writing, but five of those wins came via projected inferior teams such as the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Baltimore Orioles.

The only powerhouse team that they've faced so far are the St. Louis Cardinals, and they dropped two games against them in a three-game series. The Brewers need to find a way to turn it around as only their pitching crew is carrying them at this point because the batting order has so far been lackluster.

Key Player - Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes needs to replicate his 2021 form to help the Brewers

Ever since he was lit up by the Chicago Cubs on Opening Day for three earned runs, Corbin Burnes has turned it around. He pitched with a 1.29 ERA and striking out 18 batters in 14 innings of work in his succeeding two starts.

"Corbin Burnes, Wicked 82mph Curveball. 🤢" - @ Rob Friedman

Burnes will look to continue the momentum against an average San Francisco Giants battery lineup.

Milwaukee Brewers Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Corbin Burnes

Andrew McCutchen, DH Willy Adames, SS Christian Yelich, LF Hunter Renfroe, RF Keston Hiura, 1B Tyrone Taylor, CF Kolten Wong, 2B Mike Brosseau, 3B Victor Caratini, C

San Francisco Giants vs Milwaukee Brewers Match Prediction

In this clash between two probable NL Cy Young awardees this year, we'll have to give the edge to the San Francisco Giants. The Bay Area boys' batting order is more stable and are hitting their stride better than the anemic Milwaukee Brewers offense. Giants win, 3-1.

Where to follow Giants vs Brewers?

Watch: NBCS BA (Giants), SNY and Bally Sports Wisconsin (Brewers)

Listen: KNBR 680 (Giants), WTMJ 620 (Brewers)

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt